More Health:

August 22, 2019

Seniors' health can decline due to deficiencies in micronutrients, study says

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Senior Health Nutrition
Vitamin deficiencies increase frailty senior Source/Image licensed by Ingram Image

A study published in the Journal of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine found that vitamin D, luetin, zeaxanthin, folate, and vitamin B-12 are key in aiding older adults' health and not having enough of these micronutrients can contribute to pre-frailty and frailty.

It's not a secret that not getting enough nutrients can lead to poorer health, especially for older adults, but deficiencies in micronutrients affect their inabilities to bounce back after getting sick or falling, a new study says.

A study published in the Journal of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine found that specific micronutrients are important older adults' health and a lack of them contributes frailty. 

Frailty is geriatric condition that can cause a rapid decline in health and function for older adults. It decreases one's ability to recover after going through a stressful event. 

This decline in health can come from many things, but the newest research from the Irish Longitudinal Study on Aging suggests lower levels of lutein, zeaxanthin, folate and vitamins D, B, and B-12, contribute to this decline. 

Researchers found that frailty and pre-frailty were associated with lower levels of lutein, zeaxanthin, and vitamin D.

Low levels of B vitamins, folate and B-12, were associated with pre-frailty. The associations with frailty persisted even after researchers made additional adjustment for social lifestyle, and health and seasonal factors.

Scientists also found that the accumulation of micronutrient deficiencies increased the likelihood of the severity of frailty.

Researchers examined a population size of 4,068 individuals over the age of 50 in Ireland, quantifying frailty by measuring fatigue, resistance, ambulation, illness, and loss of weight. They also took into account the patients' sociodemographic, lifestyle, health, and seasonal factors.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Senior Health Nutrition United States Philadelphia Vitamins

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Q&A ... with Sixers forward (and cult hero) Mike Scott
042519-MikeScott-USAToday

Government

Police Commissioner Ross resigns amid details of affair and sexual harassment allegations against department
Richard Ross resigns Philadelphia police

Wellness

Free health screenings for Camden residents in September
camden health forum

Eagles

Eagles stock up / stock down at the conclusion of training camp practices
082119RasulDouglas

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market shop has best-ranked breakfast item in Pennsylvania
Apple Dumpling

Family-Friendly

Candytopia coming to Philadelphia's Fashion District for limited time
Candytopia coming to Fashion District Philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved