More Health:

April 29, 2019

Microscopic robots could one day clean your teeth

Penn scientists develop robotics team that removes dental plaque

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Robots
Robotics Clean Dental Plaque Teeth Lesly Juarez/Unsplash

Scientists at the University of Pennsylvania have developed microscopic robotics team that can remove dental plaque from teeth.

Scientists at the University of Pennsylvania have developed a tiny army of robots designed to remove dental plaque from teeth.

Perhaps that would make a trip to the dentist a little less daunting. Or maybe not.

The microscopic robotic cleaning crew contains two robotic systems – one to clean surfaces and another to operate within confined spaces. Together, they have been found capable of destroying biofilms, including the sticky combinations of bacteria that comprise dental plaque.

The robots, officially known as catalytic antimicrobial robots or CARs, are capable of removing biofilms from tooth surfaces and the isthmus, a narrow channel between root canals – one of the most difficult places to access.

"Existing treatments for biofilms are ineffective because they are incapable of simultaneously degrading the protective matrix, killing the embedded bacteria, and physically removing the biodegraded products," researcher Hyun Koo said in an announcement of the technology. "These robots can do all three at once very effectively, leaving no trace of biofilm whatsoever."

dental microrobots plaque Photo courtesy/Geelsu Hwang and Edward Steage

With a precise, controlled movement, microrobots cleared a glass plate of a biofilm, as shown in this time-lapse image.


The CARs could help reduce the risk of tooth decay, endodontic infections and implant contamination. But they also could be used for non-dental purposes too, like cleaning catheters or water pipes.

Both systems effectively killed bacteria, broke down the matrix surrounding them and removed debris.

The first robotic system suspends iron-oxide nanoparticles in a solution, enabling magnets to essentially plow biofilms on a surface. The second system embeds the nanoparticles into three-dimensional gel molds that can be used to destroy biofilms that clog enclosed tubes.

Watch the robots working their magic here

Koo, an orthodontics professor at Penn Dental Medicine, and Edward Steager, a research investigator from Penn's School of Engineering and Applied Science, jointly led a team composed of members from both schools.

“Treating biofilms that occur on teeth requires a great deal of manual labor, both on the part of the consumer and the professional,” says Edward Steager, of the School of Engineering and Applied Science, and co-lead of the study. “We hope to improve treatment options as well as reduce the difficulty of care.”

Their research was published Monday in the journal Science Robotics. It was partly funded by the National Institute for Dental and Craniofacial Research and the National Science Foundation.

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Robots University of Pennsylvania Research Innovation Robots Teeth Dentistry Dentists

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2019 draft grade roundup
042819AndreDillard

Prevention

That super-promising peanut allergy treatment has flaws, further research finds
peanut-allergy-treatment-pexels

Transportation

Philly Uber drivers striking next month
Uber Stock

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Dallas Keuchel, Craig Kimbrel may be tempting, but Phillies must fight urge to sign them
Middleton-Klentak-Phillies_042919_usat

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame' sets box office records during opening weekend
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in "Avengers: Endgame"

Addiction

Our brains are hardwired to scarf down calorie-rich foods – new study explains why
brain overeating

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved