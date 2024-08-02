Mike Missanelli to return to 97.5 The Fanatic on midday show

After months of speculation about a reunion, 97.5 The Fanatic announced Friday that longtime host Mike Missanelli will return to the station to host a midday show. Missanelli left the station two years ago when he was unable to reach a new contract to continue his afternoon show.

Missanelli will debut his new 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. show on Monday, Aug. 12 alongside Bill Colarulo, who was recently hired at The Fanatic, station owner Beasley Media Group said. The announcement coincides with the departure of Bob Cooney, who had been with the station since 2017.

"Just when I was out, they bring me back in," Missanelli said during an appearance on Friday morning's show with hosts John Kinkead and Andrew Salciunas. The station has been shuffling its lineup over the past year after former midday host Anthony Gargano left to join AllCity Network's PHLY Sports, sparking a lawsuit over the circumstances of his exit. It was settled in January.

Missanelli has nearly three decades of radio experience in Philadelphia, having previously worked at the former 610 WIP (now SportsRadio 94 WIP) and 93.3 WMMR. He joined The Fanatic in 2010, first in the midday slot and later during the afternoons from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. That show overtook WIP's rival afternoon show in the ratings for several years and was simulcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia beginning in 2018.

When Missanelli left The Fanatic in May 2022, he indicated that he and the station couldn't come to terms on a new contract. Last month, Missanelli said he had been made an offer to return earlier this year but still hadn't agreed to a contract. The timing of Friday's announcement lines up with the recent departure of Beasley's former Philadelphia market manager Joe Bell, who was replaced with Paul Blake in June.

"We're excited to welcome Mike Missanelli back to 97.5 The Fanatic," Blake said. "With over 25 years as an iconic sports radio talk show host, Mike's insightful commentary and engaging style, along with his passion and expertise, make him the perfect fit to lead our station into an exciting new era."

Most recently, Missanelli has been doing a podcast for the BetRivers Network affiliated with Fishtown's Rivers Casino. He said he will continue that podcast along with his duties at The Fanatic.

"If feels a little surreal," Missanelli said of his return. "When you've been away from it for a while and you walk in the studio, you go, 'I used to do this?' So I've got to find a way to get that back."