'The Twist' singer Chubby Checker to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Chubby Checker, the South Philadelphia singer known for "The Twist," and Thom Bell, a songwriter and producer who helped create The Sound of Philadelphia genre, are included in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2025 class.

The 13-member class, which also includes Outkast, the White Stripes and Salt-N-Pepa, was revealed Sunday night on "American Idol."

Checker, 83, whose real name is Ernest Evans, was born in South Carolina but spent most of his childhood in Philadelphia, growing up at Fifth and Christian streets in Queen Village. His stage name combines his teenage nickname, "Chubby," which was given to him by the owner of the Ninth Street produce market where he worked, with "Checker," an homage to Fats Domino. As a teen, Checker was known for his impressions of the rock 'n' roll pioneer.

Checker's first single, "The Class," caught the attention of "American Bandstand" host Dick Clark while he was still a student at South Philadelphia High School. But it was his cover of "The Twist," a 1958 song by Hank Ballard & the Midnighters, that became a sensation.

Checker recorded the hit as he neared graduation in 1960. That summer, he performed "The Twist" on "American Bandstand" for the first time. The song – and Checker's dance move – quickly swept the nation. The song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 later that year, and again topped the chart in 1961.

He scored another chart-topper with "Pony Time," also in 1961. He had 32 songs make the Billboard Hot 100, including "Let's Twist Again," "Limbo Rock" and "Slow Twistin.'"

In 2001, the Settlement Music School alum took out an ad in Billboard calling on the Rock & Roll Hall of fame to recognize him for his influence.

"I want my flowers while I'm alive," he famously wrote. "I can't smell them when I'm dead."

Bell, who died in 2022 at age 79, was born in Kingston, Jamaica, but moved to Philadelphia when he was 4. He was a member of the "Mighty Three" with Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff. Their production company crafted The Sound of Philadelphia, a style of soul music that combined funk with string and horn arrangements.

Bell had his hand in hits like "Brand New Me" by Dustry Springfield, "Me & Mrs. Jones" by Billy Paul, "Back Stabbers" by the O'Jays, "I'll Be Around" by the Spinners and "La-La (Means I Love You)" by the Delfonics. He produced albums for likes of Elton John and Dionne Warwick. In 1974, he won the Grammy Award for producer of the year.

The rest of the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class includes Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, Warren Zevon, Nicky Hopkins, Carol Kaye and Lenny Waronker. To be eligible, artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago.

"Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever," John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, said in a statement. "Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

This year's induction ceremony takes place Nov. 8 and be available to stream live on Disney+.