More Health:

December 23, 2021

Hero Wawa employee performs life-saving CPR on woman at Millville store

John Wallup, a 19-year-old, deli-counter employee a sprung into action to revive a customer in distress

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Stories CPR
Wawa Millville CPR Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

John Wallup, a Wawa employee in Millville, New Jersey, and student at Millville Senior High School, used his CPR skills to rescue a woman who was suffering a medical emergency at the convenience store on Dec. 17, 2021.

A high school student and Wawa employee in Millville is being praised for his quick-thinking and use of CPR skills to revive a woman who lost consciousness recently at the store where he works.

John Wallup, 19, was working a double shift at the Wawa on West Main Street on Friday when a customer informed him that a woman was in distress inside the bathroom. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m.

Wallup, a student at Millville Senior High School, has worked at the store for about 10 months and usually is stationed at the deli counter, the Press of Atlantic City reported. 

But when Wallup heard the woman needed help, he turned to the CPR skills he reportedly had learned taking a life-saving certification course with his late grandmother, a nurse who lived in North Carolina.

Wallup found the woman looking "purple" and not breathing when he entered the restroom. He told a co-worker to call 911 while he began to perform CPR.

Wallup then gave the woman a series of rescue breaths while pinching her nose, as he had been taught, and performed about 75 chest compressions. She briefly showed signs of life, but was still in a dangerous state.

"She died on me for a second. It was like a couple of minutes," Wallup told the Press of Atlantic City. "I kept doing CPR until she came back to life and she started breathing again."

Paramedics soon arrived at the scene and were able to transport the woman to a nearby hospital to make a recovery.

"We are grateful for the response and the courage the associate showed by stepping in and performing CPR on a customer in need of help," Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce said. "We are so thankful for our associate's response and also for the paramedics, who responded and transported the customer to a nearby hospital, and we are working on a way to properly acknowledge his actions and thank him for going above and beyond to save a life."

Approximately 475,000 Americans die from cardiac arrest every year, the vast majority of these incidents occurring outside of hospital settings, according to the American Heart Association. About 90% of people who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest die, in part because many Americans are uncomfortable performing CPR and only about 46% of people in distress get CPR from a bystander. Timely intervention with proper CPR technique can double or triple a person's chance of survival.

Wallup said his experience at Wawa has been eye-opening and that he's grateful the CPR class he took with his grandmother proved useful in an emergency situation.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Stories CPR Millville Teenagers Wawa Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Person walking in the snow with dog

How to effectively cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder
Purchased - Lifestyle with diabetes

The difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Washington game
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-celebrates_122221_usat

Delivery

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

Politics

Fauci: FOX News host Jesse Watters 'should be fired' for urging young conservatives to 'ambush' him
Fauci Watters Fox News

Mental Health

Persistent anxiety as a child may lead to psychosis as a young adult, new research shows
Childhood Anxiety Treatment

Podcasts

Mike Golic recounts the time the Buddy Ryan-era Eagles almost got into a naked brawl during training camp
Mike Golic Eagles

Holiday

Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Philly this year, from ice skating to discos
NYE French Disco

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved