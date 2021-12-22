More Health:

December 22, 2021

Fentanyl increasingly being found in recreational drugs, Camden County warns

A new campaign seeks to raise awareness about the deadly synthetic opiate

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Opioids Fentanyl
Fentanyl Camden County New Hampshire State Police Forensic Laboratory/via PBS

This photo shows the amount of heroin needed to match the potency of a smaller batch of fentanyl. Camden County is launching a campaign to raise awareness about the deadly synthetic opiate being added to supplies of unrelated illicit drugs.

A 19-year-old Rowan University student named was one of 290 people in Camden County who died of a fentanyl overdose in 2021. Justin "J.J." Niederman had no idea he had ingested the deadly synthetic opiate according to his mother, Tanya Niederman.

"That was a fatal mistake," she said.

Almost a year after the former Bellmawr Bears and Black Horse Regional Ice Hockey player died, his mother is working with Camden County on a campaign to raise awareness around fentanyl being added to illicit drugs.

Fentanyl is increasingly being found in supplies of recreational drugs not traditionally related to opiates, County Commissioner Director Lou Capelli said Tuesday.

The campaign is targeting users of those non-opiates, he added. They often have no clue where the substances they are ingesting come from, and as a result are at an increased risk of coming into contact with fentanyl.

Tiny doses of the drug, which is between 80 and 100 times more powerful than heroin, can be fatal.

The county has put up 17 billboards with five messages in areas drug users have been known to frequent. It's also designed a series of flyers and social media graphics which can be downloaded and distributed by anyone.

"A lethal dose of fentanyl is just four grains of sand," one flyer warns. 

Another notes that it's impossible to know if a batch of drugs is laced without fentanyl test strips.

Fentanyl Camden CountyProvided image/Camden County

One of the flyers being distributed by Camden County as part of its fentanyl awareness campaign.


Other flyers educate people on how to use the test strips. They also provide the number for Camden County's Office of Mental Health and Addiction, which can provide the strips along with naloxone – a fast-acting drug which can save opiate users from overdoses.

Last year, the United States saw its largest increase in fatal overdoses since 1999, according to the National Institute for Drug Abuse. Roughly 57,000 people died from synthetic opiates, mostly fentanyl, while just 13,000 died from heroin.

In Camden County, 70% of overdoses in 2021 involved fentanyl.

Unlike most parts of the country, Camden County actually saw fatal overdoses drop from 329 in 2019 to 290 in 2021. 

Philadelphia is experiencing the opposite trend, with 639 deadly overdoses in the first half of 2021, which puts the city on track to break its record of 1,217 set in 2017. 

Fentanyl Test Strips Camden CountyProvided image/Camden County

A flyer created by Camden County to educate drug users about utilizing fentanyl test strips.

There were 1,214 overdose deaths in Philly in 2020, 80% of which involved fentanyl.

Even though Camden County has seen overdose deaths decrease, it's still trying to raise awareness about fentanyl as opioid overdoses are one of the county's top killers.

That's why the Camden County Prosecutor's office was anxious to publicize local law enforcement's seizure of a 145-pound stash of fentanyl worth $2 million in Pennsauken earlier this year. 

"Politicians also have commemorated people who have been lost to the opiate epidemic in recent years. In August 2020, the county unveiled its "Remembrance and Hope Memorial" in Blackwood."

"If we can get just one child like J.J. to think twice before ingesting something at a party that could be cut with this poison, this campaign will be worth it," Tanya Niederman said.

J.J. Niederman was laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Sewell in February. Those looking to honor his memory were asked to donate to the Bellmawr Hockey Association.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Opioids Fentanyl Camden County Drugs Addiction Overdoses

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Person walking in the snow with dog

How to effectively cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder
Purchased - Lifestyle with diabetes

The difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Washington game
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-celebrates_122221_usat

Delivery

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

Politics

Fauci: FOX News host Jesse Watters 'should be fired' for urging young conservatives to 'ambush' him
Fauci Watters Fox News

Mental Health

Persistent anxiety as a child may lead to psychosis as a young adult, new research shows
Childhood Anxiety Treatment

Podcasts

Mike Golic recounts the time the Buddy Ryan-era Eagles almost got into a naked brawl during training camp
Mike Golic Eagles

Holiday

Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Philly this year, from ice skating to discos
NYE French Disco

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved