More News:

December 04, 2018

GoFundMe for missing West Chester University professor seeks funds to hire private investigator

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Missing People
Tom Short Jr 2 Source/GoFundMe

Thomas Short Jr. is a popular statistics professor at West Chester University.

The family of a West Chester University professor who went missing during the Thanksgiving holiday is seeking help to hire a private investigator to track down his whereabouts.

Thomas Short Jr., an associate professor of mathematics at West Chester, was reported missing by his family in Ohio after he didn't show up for Thanksgiving dinner. He had arrived in the town of Orange Village, about 20 miles east of Cleveland, around Nov. 18.

Amy Beltano, Short's sister, said her brother's car was found at an Orange Village hotel where he'd made reservations. He never picked up his room key or contacted his friends, siblings or parents. His phone was found inside his car.

RELATED: Man charged, two others held in quadruple homicide in West Philly 

An initial investigation by police found that Short arrived in the Beechwood area on Nov. 18, according to the family. Surveillance footage showed him at a local store that day and a credit card purchase was made at another business. All trace of him was lost after that.

A GoFundMe page set up by the family seeks $25,000 to hire a private investigator to pursue the case.

"We need Tom to come home," the page reads. "Tom is a valued and essential member of our family. His parents, wife, siblings, children, cousins, aunts and uncles are heartbroken over his disappearance."

As of Tuesday morning, the family had raised more than $23,500 toward their goal. They are within striking distance of hiring an investigator who's been recommended by several Cleveland area law firms. The cost of his services could range from $25,000 to $50,000.

Short is described as 6-foot-1 with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white baseball hat, a dark-blue sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Short's disappearance or whereabouts is asked to contact Orange Village police at (440) 247-7321.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Missing People Ohio Chester County Thanksgiving West Chester University Police Professors Cleveland

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles playoff scenarios: How can they win the NFC East? Earn Wild Card berth?
1203_Carson_Wentz_USAT

Holiday

ITV transforms into Christmas bar with festive cocktails
Merry Christmas sign

Health Stories

Telemedicine offers new health care possibilities – but payment challenges abound
Carroll - Telemedicine in schools

Sixers

NBA Trade Rumors: Can Sixers afford to turn down first-round pick for T.J. McConnell?
050818_McConnell-5_usat

Airports

Philadelphia native allegedly detained by ICE for seven months suing Florida authorities
10292018_jail_cell_prison_bars_Flickr.

Food & Drink

New Rittenhouse restaurant Talk closes after just five months
talk rittenhouse closing

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved