GoFundMe for missing West Chester University professor seeks funds to hire private investigator

The family of a West Chester University professor who went missing during the Thanksgiving holiday is seeking help to hire a private investigator to track down his whereabouts.

Thomas Short Jr., an associate professor of mathematics at West Chester, was reported missing by his family in Ohio after he didn't show up for Thanksgiving dinner. He had arrived in the town of Orange Village, about 20 miles east of Cleveland, around Nov. 18.

Amy Beltano, Short's sister, said her brother's car was found at an Orange Village hotel where he'd made reservations. He never picked up his room key or contacted his friends, siblings or parents. His phone was found inside his car.