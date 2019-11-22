More Sports:

November 22, 2019

MLB Rumors: Phillies pursuing Didi Gregorius, could move Jean Segura

Segura could be moved to a different position, or to a new team, according to a report from MLB Network

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Didi Gregorius phillies rumors Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports Images

Didi Gregorius (foreground) and new Phillies manager Joe Girardi (background) have worked together before. Could they reunite in Philadelphia?

The MLB stove is officially hot, featuring a spicy rumor Friday from MLB Network's Jon Morosi: the Phillies are "pursuing" former Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius, and are so interested in the 29-year-old that they might be willing to move on from Jean Segura:

Gregorius, as Morosi points out in his report, played for new Phillies manager Joe Girardi in New York for three years, before Girardi was let go at the end of the 2017 season.

The idea that the Phillies would be ready to move on from Segura so quickly, after giving up long-ballyhooed prospect J.P. Crawford last offseason in the trade with Seattle, sure is intriguing.

Segura certainly cooled off a touch this past season, compared to his 2018 All-Star campaign, slashing .280/.323/.420 in 144 games, but his slugging percentage saw a slight bump and his on-base percentage didn't lag far behind. His stolen base count was disappointing, and he posted the lowest defensive WAR of his career, but it wasn't exactly a miserable year for the 29-year-old righty.

The Phillies' apparently aggressive pursuit of Gregorius might simply be a case of trying to acquire a better player, or grab a player who fits well within Girardi's ideal lineup. Gregorius didn't get on base as regularly as Segura, with an on-base percentage (.276) well below the Phillies shortstop's, but he hit for power in a big way, launching 16 home runs and 61 RBI in just 82 games.

It seems the Phillies will at least have a chance at Gregorius, after the Yankees declined to extend a qualifying offer earlier this month. The lack of a qualifying offer also means the Phillies wouldn't lose a draft pick by signing Gregorius, which makes the idea that much more appealing.

If Gregorius does swap his blue pinstripes for red, Morosi leaves the door open for a Segura position change. Segura played second base in 2016 with the Diamondbacks, and had a pretty excellent season doing so. The Phillies are looking to move away from second baseman Cesar Hernandez, according to a Jayson Stark from report earlier this month, which could clear the way for Segura to slide to second and Gregorius to set up shop at shortstop.

The question, of course, is whether Segura would willingly move away from his preferred position in order to stay with the Phillies. Segura is currently under contract with the Phillies through 2022, including a club option for 2023.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Jean Segura Rumors Free Agency Didi Gregorius New York Yankees Baseball

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Analysis of the Eagles' 23 drops so far this season
112019NelsonAgholor

Business

Little Baby's Ice Cream to close all locations this month
Little Baby's Ice Cream closing

Illness

Why antibiotics don't work for the flu and common cold
Antibiotics influenza cold virus bacteria

Eagles

Eagles vs. Seahawks: Five matchups to watch
112019DougPedersonRussellWilson

Music

2020 Grammy Nominations: Meek Mill's 'Championships' up for Best Rap Album
Meek Mill Grammy nominations

Weekend

Things to do in Philly this weekend, Nov. 22-24
Christmas Village at LOVE Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved