December 08, 2022

MLB free agency: Former Phillies ace Cole Hamels wants to pitch in 2023

Hamels was the World Series MVP in 2008 and wants to return to the majors. Should the Phillies be interested?

By Shamus Clancy
041615_Cole-Hamels_AP Alex Brandon/AP

2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels.

Cole Hamels is one of the most important figures in Phillies history, winning the 2008 NLCS MVP and World Series MVP on the way to the franchise's second championship. Hamels, who turns 39 later this month, wants to return to the majors despite not having pitched since the 2020 season:

The immediate question every Philadelphian had when they saw that: Should the Phils sign Hamels for another Red October run? 

From a rational perspective, probably not. Three years is a long gap for a starter who's approaching 40. In reality, it's longer than that, as Hamels pitched just a single game for Atlanta in 2020 as he battled shoulder injuries. The Dodgers signed Hamels before the 2021 season, but arm trouble prevented him from ever reaching the mound.

In Hamels' last full big league season in 2019 with the Cubs, he had a 3.81 ERA in 27 starts.

From an irrational perspective, however, bringing Hamels aboard as a fifth starter behind Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Taijuan Walker and Ranger Suárez would certainly be a sentimental signing for Phillies fans. He'd be the bridge between two eras: the golden days of that 2007-2011 group and now the "Dancing On My Own" crew that makes up the current Phils. 

My verdict: sign him to a non-big league deal and have him join the club in Spring Training. Can't hurt, right? See how he pitches, give fans something to hoot and holler over in Clearwater and roll the dice to see if Hollywood Hamels has any juice left in him. 

Oh, by the way, the Phillies need to retire his No. 35 whenever he hangs up his spikes for good

