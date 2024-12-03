MLB rumors: Would Phillies make Jeff Hoffman a starter next year?

There has been a trend of late, of MLB teams turning successful relievers into starting pitchers — one that runs counter to most pitching transitions which see starters moving to the bullpen.

The Royals did it with Seth Lugo. The Rays did it with Zack Littell. The Braves transitioned Reynaldo López and the Giants swapped Jordan Hicks. All of them worked out pretty well.

This offseason it looks like there could be a few other pitchers promoted from bullpen roles. According to New York Post insider Joel Sherman, Yankees reliever Clay Holmes and Phillies reliever Jeff Hoffman are both being shopped in free agency as a potential starter for 2025.

"Multiple teams also are looking into turning free agent Jeff Hoffman back into a starter after he made the All-Star team as a Phillies reliever in 2024.," Sherman mused.

Hoffman was one of the best pitchers for the 95-win Phillies last season, making it to the All-Star game and finishing the year with a 2.17 ERA in 66.1 innings, striking out 89 batters in that span and collecting 10 saves. If he returns to the Phillies (which they most likely are wanting — even after his postseason implosion), he'll return to the bullpen. Probably.

The Phillies are returning their top four starters in the rotation, Cy Young runner-up Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and All-Stars Ranger Suárez and Cristopher Sánchez. The fifth spot is probably going to a free agent, or someone who can reliably hold the spot until prospect Andrew Painter can potentially take it at some point over the summer.

If Sherman's reporting is to believed, it would be hard to see Hoffman — who started 50 games over his first seven MLB seasons — not taking more money to be a part of some team's rotation. And it would likewise be unexpected if the Phillies approached Hoffman for their rotation.

However, if they are unable to re-sign Hoffman they'll be under more pressure to bring back their other big name free agent reliever Carlos Estévez, who pitched excellently after a trade deadline deal last summer.

For what it's worth, Phillies President Dave Dombowski said he expected the Phillies might be able to sign one, not both of the two expiring contract relievers back in October.

The Phillies' bullpen was often a strength last season but was otherwise inconsistent. There appear to be five returning bullpen arms slated for 2024 — Orion Kerkering, José Alvarado, Matt Strahm (who can also start), José Ruiz and Tanner Banks. That leaves two or three spots for free agent signings, trades or impressive spring training performances.

