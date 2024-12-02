MLB trade rumors: Mariners are 'obvious target' for Phillies' Alec Bohm

The impending Phillies roster shake-up — if it happens — continues to be a slow developing process. But right now, third baseman Alec Bohm appears to be the figurehead, as rumors continue to circulate about him being a potential trade chip.

It makes sense in theory. The team has an entire lineup and most of its pitching staff slated to return for 2025, but with back-to-back postseason disappointments, something needs to change.

Local experts seem to be mixed on whether they think Bohm will actually be moved. Though he did hit .280 during his age-28 season — and mashed 97 RBI while earning an All-Star berth — his defense at third base is dreadful and he fell way off in the second half of the season.

"First of all, they haven't traded anybody yet," Phillies beat writer Jim Salisbury said on "The Phillies Show" podcast Monday, "But second of all, I think it's pretty simple that Bohm would bring you back more [than other trade options like Brandon Marsh or Bryson Stott] because he has more value, he's a better player with upside and control for a couple years."

"To me, rumors are rumors," former Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said on the same pod, "And I think Dave Dombrowski is doing everything he possibly can to figure out how to not run it back and give this team a bit of a different look, and I think he's going to be creative, but Alec Bohm, that's a tough guy to move... he fits the bill of what they need in your lineup, a guy who can make consistent contact and drive in runs, he doesn't strike out a ton, you just gotta be careful."

Most of the baseball media world is operating under the assumption that Bohm is on the market, and if he is, the move would need to make sense in a broader picture for the Phillies, who'll then need someone to play in the infield. They could make a splashy monster move for someone like Alex Bregman or Willy Adames — the two best infielders available on the market right now. They could also bring in some kind of one-year stop gap if they have enough faith in their rich infield prospect pool which is highlighted by Aidan Miller. Or they could try and trade for a stud like Nolan Arenado, who might be available from the rebuilding Cardinals.

There appears to be no shortage of teams rumored to be interested in Bohm. In a detailed look at the current state of the free agent market, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal named the Mariners as a team to watch for:

The Mariners also are looking to upgrade at third, believing they are positioned to handle second base internally with Dylan Moore, Ryan Bliss and — at some point next season — Cole Young, the 21st overall pick in the 2022 draft. The Philadelphia Phillies’ Alec Bohm, an obvious target, faded after a monster April, batting only .258 with a .713 OPS. Teams view him as a good but not great player. Plus, Bohm stands to earn a projected $8.1 million in arbitration, with only one more year of club control remaining after that. [The Athletic]

With the Phillies all but out of the Juan Soto sweepstakes, it seems like their best avenue to getting better offensively is exploring some kind of third base upgrade. Which means, of course, Bohm would need to go.

We'll have to see if any of the Phillies' plans come into focus as the new year approaches.

