MLB rumors: Evidence points to new Phillies third baseman for 2025

There's obviously no way to know for sure as the MLB offseason rolls on, but the writing seems to be on the wall that the Phillies are shopping third baseman Alec Bohm.

In need of some sort of a shakeup after their playoff futility back in October, Philly's All-Star third baseman, still under team control through 2026, has been the subject of trade chatter for about a month now.

Here's what ESPN's Buster Olney said on last week's "Baseball Tonight" podcast:

“What I’m hearing from other teams is [Alec Bohm] is going to be traded. Like he’s out there a bunch. And they say the Phillies have been around long enough to know that they could squash that if they wanted to, they could go out, they could tell whisper to their reporters ‘Yeah, Bohm’s not really available’. They’re not doing that.”

Bohm hit .280 last year and drove in 97 runs. He also was second in the National League in doubles despite an injury and slump late in the regular season. But his defense is a liability, and the Phillies are limited in where they can upgrade their offense, locked into hundreds of millions of dollars to players at nearly every position.

Teams like the Mariners, Pirates and Tigers have been linked via rumor to a Bohm trade that could net the Phillies some pitching help, or prospects.



But that is only half of the endeavor. Who would then replace him at third base?

There are two big names that could satisfy Philly's need for both more offense and more reliable defense at the hot corner.

The first is Alex Bregman, a superstar free agent who many have expected would return to the Astros on a mega-deal. But he is a perfect fit for the Phillies, and money talks.

In an interesting twist, MLB.com's Jon Morosi is connecting Houston to another free agent infielder Willy Adames — who could take Bregman's spot with the Astros:

.260/.315/.453 with 26 homers last season but almost as importantly, he won a Gold Glove at third.

That would leave the Phillies, perhaps, as a suitor with win-now potential for a slugger who is used to winning in Houston. Bregman slashed

The other third base upgrade out there isn't a free agent — it's veteran Nolan Arenado, who is under contract making around $30 million a year with the Cardinals, who are expected to rebuild in 2025.

There is incentive on the Cardinals' side to move Arenado's big contract and the Phillies have made it pretty obvious they're not shy about spending even more next season. What is not obvious is how much it will take to bring Arenado to Philly. Would Bohm and a few mid-level prospects be enough? Would they need an A-lister like Andrew Painter, Justin Crawford or Aidan Miller?

Arenado is three years older than Bregman at 33, but has an overwhelming track record that includes 10 Gold Gloves, five Silver Sluggers and eight All-Star appearances. He hit .272 last year in St. Louis.

If the Phillies want to get someone better than Bohm, there aren't a ton of options out there — but there are at least two. And this third base upgrade plan does seem to be a solid back up, should someone else win the Juan Soto sweepstakes.

