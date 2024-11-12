Ranking the Phillies' biggest offseason needs

The Phillies might have a limit on how much they can spend this offseason. They also might not.

Destined to pay at least some — and maybe a lot — in luxury taxes next season, the Phillies need to do something to shake up a roster that has disappointed in back-to-back Octobers. Working under the assumption that they cannot fix everything with the checkbook, here's a look at how we think Dave Dombrowski and the front office should triage their positional needs:

1. A starting pitcher

The Phillies basically gave up every fifth day late in the summer, when they were forced to either send Taijuan Walker to the mound or had to close their eyes and hope a random journeyman starter could keep it together for five innings. Most of the time this resulted in a loss — during a season with 95 wins.

In 2025, the Phillies need to have more depth and a full starting five. In addition to the obvious reasons, they also have gotten extremely good luck from Zack Wheeler, who is 34 and has missed just six of 139 starts as a Phillie, and Aaron Nola, who is 31 and has not missed a scheduled start in seven years. Injuries will eventually happen, and being unprepared is not an excuse for a team with World Series expectations.

The free agent market offers a bevy of different directions the Phils can go, from a bonafide stud like Max Fried and Corbin Burnes, to a mid-rotation guy like Sean Manaea and Nathan Eovaldi, to a one-year "prove it" veteran like Charlie Morton or Matthew Boyd. They also have been rumored to have interest in some trade candidates, like Chicago's Garrett Crochet.

2. An outfield upgrade

It seems ill-advised for the Phillies to run it back with Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas starting in the outfield again. Castellanos is likely staying put, but he offers power and a clutch bat. Marsh nearly won a Gold Glove in left field, but he's proven that he is at the very best a good platoon guy who requires a partner who can hit left-handed pitching by his side. And Rojas is young and another plus-defender but he was the only Phillies regular last year not to sniff a .300 on-base percentage and his bat is a hindrance.

Whether it's bringing in a new platoon guy, or flat out replacing one or both of Marsh and Rojas with a bat that can do some damage, the outfield needs to have a new look for 2025.

Juan Soto is the home run swing here, but he has basically half of major league baseball kicking the tires on him and an expected desire to stay in New York City. A handful of other really good everyday players will be seeking deals, like Teoscar Hernández, Anthony Santander and Tyler O'Neill. Via trade, Luis Robert Jr. and Wilyer Abreu are rumored to be available.

3. The bullpen

Last season, the Phillies were pleased with their bullpen as they produced a bunch of All-Stars and got All-Star-like pitching from Matt Strahm, Jeff Hoffman, Carlos Estévez and Orion Kerkering. Two of those arms, Strahm and Kerkering will be back, along with lefty specialist José Alvarado. But Hoffman and Estévez are free agents. The team also has to decide what to do with the other two or three bullpen spots that have gone to mid-level pitchers in the past.

We know there will be some new blood, there always is, but will the team be endeavoring to bring back Hoffman and/or Estévez? Will they be making bids for the best available free agent relievers like Tanner Scott or Clay Holmes? There are also some veterans who could be upgrades on cheaper deals available like Kenley Jansen or Blake Treinen.

4. An infield upgrade

Philly is locked in with Bryce Harper at first base and Trea Turner at shortstop. But they could theoretically move Bryson Stott or Alec Bohm as they look to give the lineup a new feel. Bohm is an excellent hitter and had a good 2024, though he did hit much worse in the second half of the year. But he's a terrible defender at third. Stott is the opposite, a near Gold Glove at second but an inconsistent hitter who struggles against lefties.

It's an interesting situation, as the Phillies do have two young homegrown players who are both above average slated to round out the infield — but with limited spots for upgrades available they might be willing to explore bringing in someone better.

The infield prize is Alex Bregman, who will command a nine-figure offer. Willy Adames is another expensive slugger, the second best power bat at shortstop in the majors over the last six seasons. Less expensive players could also serve as true upgrades in Gleybor Torres at second or Jorge Polanco at third. Nolan Arenado is also potentially available from a soon-to-rebuild Cardinals team.

5. Their bench

It's always an afterthought, but the Phillies do have what will be one of the oldest Opening Day rosters in the sport, and having suitable backups is always a good idea. Edmundo Sosa should be back, as well as Weston Wilson and maybe a few others, but upgrading over Garrett Stubbs at catcher and having more depth both for infield and outfield replacements is more important for the Phillies than most teams.

They have a lot of internal candidates to take on bench roles, from Kody Clemens to Rafael Marchán, but throwing a few veteran deals to guys who can make the team in spring training isn't a bad idea.

