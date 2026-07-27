Taking stock of the Phillies' best trade chips

Will the Phillies empty the tank from their mediocre (at best) farm system to go for it all this season, with their roster aging and the window closing quickly as an impending labor issue beckons?

Or will they improve the team on the margins, picking their spots while preserving their top prospects?

MLB's trade deadline is August 3, and by all accounts the Phillies will be major players over the next week. What kind of price will they be willing to pay for a top of the line starter? A fifth starter to solidify the rotation? Multiple bullpen arms to create a viable bridge to closer Jhoan Duran? And a right-handed bat, preferably in the outfield, to help straighten out a lineup that has become a bit catawampus against left-handed hurlers.

It would be nearly impossible to catalog the full population of trade chips the Phillies can lean on — there are hundreds of prospects in the minor leagues. But we did want to try and throw the biggest and most noteworthy names into a few categories to help preview players who might be on the move at the deadline.

Is he untouchable?

Francisco Renteria, OF

For a variety of reasons — like his age (17), his current placement in the minors (he's still in rookie ball) and the recent enormous investment the Phillies made in acquiring him (they gave a teenager $4 million) — it would be pretty hard to imagine the Phillies trading Renteria, who is already the team's third-ranked prospect in the farm system.

The 6-foot-3 Venezuelan has six home runs, seven triples, and four doubles in 37 games and his slash line looks like it's from Barry Bonds: .379/.464/.636.

Francisco Renteria's 6th home run of the season!



He has a 1.103 OPS through 36 games with the DSL Phillies 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pwE4co5dtJ — Phillies Player Development (@PhilsPlayerDev) July 25, 2026

Would the Phillies really sacrifice a potential five-tool franchise-changing position player for a rental year of Tarik Skubal?

For an absolute superstar

Aidan Miller, SS; Gage Wood, SP; Andrew Painter, SP; Dante Nori, OF

Here are four guys who the Phillies probably would sacrifice for a star player — think Skubal or Byron Buxton — who would alter the dynamic of the NL East race and make the Phillies real World Series contenders.

• Miller has spent the entire season dealing with back pain, and rehabbing from back surgery. The No. 1 prospect on the farm is probably not going anywhere for that reason, but I don't know if the Phils would hang up the phone if someone mentioned him in a superstar deal.

• Wood is the most exciting prospect currently in the system, and he's been pitching better as the season has gone on. It would probably take an incredible opportunity to deal him away from Philly.

• The Painter situation is interesting. He was the Phillies' top prospect for years but didn't live up to the hype during 14 appearances to start the year (with a 7.06 ERA). He's pitching better back in Triple-A and the Phillies are desperate for a serviceable fifth starter. But he also could help them land a Skubal-type.

• Nori's stock has fallen a bit since his memorable WBC showing for Team Italy. But perhaps that performance sticks enough in the minds of other front offices for him to be a trade centerpiece?



The most likely trade centerpieces

Ramon Marquez, SP; Alex McFarlane, RP; Aroon Escobar, 2B; Moisés Chace, SP; Griffin Burkholder SP; Wen-Hui Pan, SP; Bryan Rincon, SS

Some of these names you've heard of, some you have not. But each of these guys are members of the Phillies' top 20 prospects, and they've all impressed in some way this season. McFarlane, for example, got a big league call-up and is one of the better relievers in the minors right now. Pan was asked to participate in the MLB Futures game. Marquez has burst onto the scene as the Phillies' now No. 4 prospect with a 1.83 ERA over 11 appearances in A-ball. If the Phillies are stopping short of firing at a roster-transforming superstar, these are probably the top names to watch.

The major league chips

Alec Bohm, 3B; Bryson Stott, 2B; Justin Crawford, OF; Gabriel Rincones Jr., OF

It's probably unlikely, but not impossible, that the Phillies would part with a big league contributor (or even starter) to upgrade the roster ahead of the postseason. All four of these guys should be made available.

• Bohm is on an expiring deal. He's come on lately, but he's set to be a free agent at the end of the year and if the Phillies aren't planning to extend him, why not dangle him as a trade chip?

• Stott is essentially in the same category, though he is under team control in 2027. He's the best defensive infielder on the team right now and he does have an above average bat — but if the longterm fit isn't there, why not listen to offers?

• Crawford is a rookie and it would have to be a killer opportunity for an upgrade, but he's shown he's a platoon bat in the majors and might not be the longterm everyday centerfielder the Phillies expected him to be.

• And finally Rincones, who's probably a fourth outfielder on a contending team at best, but is young and does have potential.

The throw-ins

Cade Obermueller, SP; Matthew Fisher, SP; Cody Bowker; SP, Brad Pacheco; SP, Carson DeMartini, 3B; Devin Saltiban, OF/2B; Keaton Anthony, 1B

As we mentioned at the top, there are dozens of minor leaguers who might be included in a trade this or next week. But these seven guys are highly rated and could be essential players to help land some depth pieces, or to throw into a deal (say, Painter plus two of these guys for a top of the line starter).

In reality, trades in Major League Baseball are really a crapshoot. There's such little body of work to access that, oftentimes, you have no idea what you have, or what you're trading away. For a team like the Phillies, with an aging roster and closing window, it would be silly not to show willingness to shed some low-likelihood potential to land players who have proven it at the big league level.

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