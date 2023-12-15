Report: Phillies met with top free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto

December 15, 2023
While it is not believed that the Phillies are favorites in the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes, the team seems to be in the mix — which is all you can ask for if you're a Phillies fan.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto is meeting with a Phillies contingent today— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 14, 2023
After re-signing Aaron Nola a few weeks ago, things have gotten quiet for Dave Dombrowski and company as the rest of the league has made splash after splash. Shohei Ohtani signed for $700 million with the Dodgers, who also traded for Tyler Glasnow, Juan Soto was sent from the Padres to the Yankees, and a few other under the radar deals were also consummated in the time since the end of the Winter Meetings.
The Phillies are expected to do something else, whether it's adding a top of the bullpen arm (Josh Hader remains available), some outfield help or a bench piece. But according to Heyman's recent report, perhaps they're also still looking to add a top line starter to the rotation.
Yamamoto is just 25 and is seeking somewhere in the $300 million area. He has won basically every award you can win as a pitcher in Japan, and is by far the best starter out there. He's expected to sign soon.
Other teams interested — and thought to be the leaders for his services — are the usual suspects in the Dodgers, Yankees, and Mets. A decision should be made sometime this month.
