More Sports:

November 08, 2023

MLB rumors: Phillies are 'interested' in Sonny Gray

The Phillies are reportedly interested in 34-year-old pitcher Sonny Gray, who was an All-Star with the Twins in 2023, in free agency this winter.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Sonny-Gray-MLB-Free-Agency-Phillies Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Sonny Gray pitching for the Minnesota Twins at Citizens Bank Park in 2023.

A shakeup could be on the horizon for the Phillies' starting pitching rotation this winter. Nine-year veteran Aaron Nola, coming off his age-30 season, will be a free agent and retaining him won't come cheap, perhaps looking at a contract worth up to $200 million. If the Phils can't retain Nola, they may turn their sights to righty Sonny Gray, as reported by MLB Network's Jon Morosi:

Gray, in his 11th big league season, was an All-Star with the Twins in 2023. He posted a 2.79 ERA, an MLB-best 2.83 FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching number scaled to ERA), and allowed the fewest home runs per nine innings (0.4) in the majors. 

Gray, 34, is a few years older than Nola, but has only pitched 149 more innings, which is a little under a year's worth of starting pitching work.

Nola has had some elite campaigns in Philadelphia, but has become increasingly inconsistent. Nola's ERA is 4.06 over the last three seasons across 96 starts.  That inconsistency has carried over to the postseason as well. He pitched six shutout innings in the Phillies' NLCS Game 2 win over the Diamondbacks, but in a potential close-out Game 6, surrendered two early homers and gave up four runs in 4.1 innings pitched. 

The Phillies are never scared to throw money around, so this is certainly not the last we'll hear of them making noise in free agency.

MORE: The latest Phillies rumor roundup

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Aaron Nola MLB Free Agency

Videos

Featured

Limited - Corolla Outer Banks - Horses

These legendary wild horses have been roaming the beaches of Corolla Outer Banks for over 400 years
Limited - NJDOT - Chris Lockwood

NJDOT crew supervisor shares first-hand experiences from 15 years spent working on state and interstate highways

Just In

Must Read

2023 Election

Cherelle Parker wins to becomes Philly's 100th mayor and first woman to lead city
Cherelle Parker Speech

Sponsored

How to maximize your investment strategy
Purchased - A private banker advising a couple

Senior Health

Eating strawberries may lower the risk of dementia, study finds
Strawberries Cognitive Decline

Shopping

Mitchell & Ness recreates the Kelly green Eagles jacket worn by Princess Diana
Princess Diana Eagles jacket

Eagles

Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and other Eagles players are on pace to break records this season
110823AJBrownJalenHurts

Holiday

Shop Philly-made gifts and create your own ornaments at Miracle on American Street
Miracle on American Street

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved