Report: Phillies are 'working on' Ranger Suárez's contract extension next

The Phillies seem to be following Howie Roseman's Eagles playbook with their pitching staff — and why shouldn't they?

For years now, the Eagles have been setting a trend in the NFL, and winning contract negations season after season, by identifying their star players and inking them to contract extensions as early as is humanly possible. Monster contracts handed out by the Birds to Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and others in recent offseasons have aged very well for the franchise, as other star players waiting to hitting the open market typically use the Eagles' contracts as a market-setting number and earn a lot more money.

The Phillies had a scare with Aaron Nola this offseason when he hit free agency — but retained him with a seven-year, $172 million deal. With the best starting pitching staff in baseball, Dave Dombrowski and company are not going to have another close call like that. They extended Zack Wheeler to a three-year extension that begins in 2025, paying him $42 million a year. They did the same with Cris Sanchez, who remains under team control now through 2027 making $22.5 million over that span.

MORE PHILLIES: Phillies, Cristopher Sánchez reach four-year contract extension