MLB rumors: Competition heats up for shortstop Trea Turner

It feels like a formality that the Phillies will sign a big-name shortstop in free agency this offseason. There was Friday's report that the team will meet with all of Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson before the MLB Winter Meetings. Signs point to the Fightins being in on Turner, but they're not the only team interested in his services.

The San Diego Padres, the squad the Phils eliminated in five games in October's National League Championship Series, have met with Turner as well, according to a report from The Athletic's Dennis Lin and Ken Rosenthal.

Here's an excerpt from that report:

Lin and Rosenthal also indicate that the Padres and Turner have met twice already this offseason.

San Diego would be in "sign good hitters and figure out where they play defensively later" territory, an approach that had the Phillies in this year's Fall Classic. If you can't beat the Phils, you might as well copy them.

I will say that the Padres courting Turner only for him to sign in Philly would be a hilarious turn of events given the way the Phillies smashed them in the NLCS. As those weirdo Padres fans would say, "That's what's in."

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader