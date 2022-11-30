Ranking the Phillies free agent targets: Who are the best fits?

MLB's Winter Meetings are back for the first time since before the pandemic. Will next week bring with it the first Phillies signings of the offseason?

Over the last few years, free agency has drawn out for a long time. Most of the Phillies' most noteworthy acquisitions in recent offseasons have come near the start of spring training. But that's also because there were no traditional Winter Meetings.

The buzz coming from San Diego is that a bunch of dominoes could fall over the coming days, with every MLB front office out on the west coast — meaning we are running out of time to pontificate about free agent rumors and fits with the Phillies.

The Phillies have some very clear needs, with an infielder and starting pitcher topping the list. Let's assume, for a moment that the front office has a free agent big board (they might!). Which players would top that list?

Here's our ranking of the best free agent fits for the Phillies. We'll skip over the Aaron Judges of the world, as signing an outfielder that will cost, like, $35 million a year is probably not an investment Philadelphia is looking to make.

Sticking to the players who would make the most sense, here's our ranking of the best additions available on the open market right now for the reloading Phillies:

The elite shortstops

1. Trea Turner

2. Carlos Correa

3. Dansby Swanson

4. Xander Bogaerts

From all the reports we've seen of late, Turner is the Phillies' top target and he is a picture-perfect fit for them. Friends with Bryce Harper, he reportedly wants to be with a team that trains in Florida and that is in contention. He has an elite combination of speed, power, contact and defense that the Phillies desperately need. The only real issue could be his price point — likely to be more than $30 million per season. Would the Phils pay Turner more than Harper makes per season?

The other three shortstops are all incredible talents that would fill a need in Philly. All four candidates above would move Bryson Stott to second base and improve the Phillies' overall defense a great deal. Correa is the youngest of the four and has the second-best bat, while Swanson is a better defender than Bogaerts — hence our order.

The Phillies need pitching, badly, and we called starting pitching their top offseason priority when we ranked them earlier this week. However, as far as targets on free agency, the infielders they need are much more scarce, and the four players above should be the top four on their big board.

The elite starters

5. Carlos Rod ó n

6. Jacob deGrom

7. Justin Verlander



Rodón has got to be the No. 1 pitching target for the Phillies, as he is a little younger than the other top available arms and sort of fits in with the other flame-throwers on the staff. However, with so many talented young pitchers waiting in the wings in the farm system right now — like Andrew Painter and Mick Abel — the Phillies do not want to block their path to joining the rotation. A one- or two-year deal to deGrom or Verlander would likely be ideal, and it's possible the two above Cy Young winners would be willing to sign short-term contracts with a team very close to winning it all.

The mid-rotation starters

8. Chris Bassitt

9. Nathan Eovaldi

10. Andrew Heaney

11. Jameson Tallion

12. Sean Manaea

13. Jose Quintana

14. Corey Kluber

15. Zach Grienke

If the Phillies miss out on the top trio above, there are a handful of appealing arms who could slide into the starting five under Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. Last season, the Phillies relied on Kyle Gibson and a revolving door of fifth starters in addition to lefty Ranger Suárez. They need to get some stability and reliability after their top three and all of these arms above would be worthy investments.

None of these hurlers are likely to be All-Stars next season, but they should also be able to post respectable numbers over the course of a full season.

The familiar faces

16. Jean Segura

17. Zach Eflin

The Phillies made it all the way to the World Series this past season and the contributions of this duo above made a difference in that run. Both are free agents, and if the Phillies miss out on the shortstop free agent market, Segura is a good defender and a good hitter who would be worth bringing back to play second base in a worst-case scenario. Eflin proved he could be a back of the bullpen arm and having him back in that role isn't the worst idea in the world.

Bullpen aces

18. Taylor Rogers

19. Kenley Jansen

20. Craig Kimbrel

21. Aroldis Chapman

22. Adam Ottavino

23. Chris Martin

It's unlikely that the Phillies throw a ton of money at the top bullpen pieces out there — particularly if they're going to spend on an infielder and a starter. Still, these relievers have a proven track record and at the right price it might be nice for the team to have an experienced closer ready to go when called upon.

Start-able infielders

24. Elvis Andrus

25. Brandon Drury

26. Josh Bell

27. Justin Turner

28. Adam Frazier

29. Brian Anderson

These guys are backup plans to the Phillies' backup plan, and if any of them are tagged to start in the field next season, things have likely gone very very wrong in free agency. However, with Harper shelved for the first half of the year the Phils will need a DH, and they could always use depth on their bench. These are all veteran hitters who can play multiple positions.

Bottom rotation starters

30. Michael Wacha

31. Kyle Gibson

32. Ross Stripling

33. Taijuan Walker

34. Noah Syndergaard

35. Drew Smyly

36. Danny Duffy

37. Wade Miley

38. Mike Minor

39. Johnny Cueto

40. Jordan Lyles

There are a lot of veteran arms out there who might be worth bringing in for spring training. The Phillies are inevitably going to need more than five pitchers to start games in 2023, and it isn't the worst idea in the world to build some depth or to bring in a fifth starter type to begin the season in South Philly to give the pitching prospects a little more time in Triple-A if necessary.

Middle of the bullpen

41. Michael Boyd

42. David Robertson

43. Trevor Williams

44. Tommy Kahnle

45. Andrew Chafin

46. Seth Lugo

47. Trevor Rosenthal

48. Chad Green

49. Matt Moore

50. Zack Britton

There are tons and tons and tons of relief pitchers out there, but these 10 are the kinds of guys the Phillies are likely to target at the end of free agency. They have all proven to be effective over their respective bodies of work and could be additions in the middle of the Philadelphia pen. All of them could be affordable and could be had at shorter contract lengths.

