July 30, 2021

Live MLB trade deadline rumors: Will Phillies add any pieces before it's too late?

The latest has the Phillies going after Rangers starter Kyle Gibson...

Dave-Dombrowski_060821_usat Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

UPDATE [1:16 p.m.] — It appears part of the asking price for Rangers starter Kyle Gibson would be pitching prospect Spencer Howard, who not all that long ago was considered one of the Phillies' "untouchables." Now, he could be on the move for a middle-of-the-rotation guy in his 30s that certainly isn't going to be the difference between the Phillies making a run or not.

Stay tuned... 

UPDATE [1:03 p.m.] — According to Mark Feinsand, the Phillies "are making a hard push" for 33-year-old Rangers starter Kyle Gibson, who is having a nice season down in Texas and could give the team some much-needed starting pitching depth.

Despite his age, Gibson is having a career year, sporting a 2.87 ERA and 1.177 WHIP, both of which are career-best marks. His opponents' slash line of .224/.300/.326 are also all the lowest of his career, and his 2.29 strikeout-walk ratio is among the best in career. Oh, and he also made his first All-Star Game this season. 

We'll have more as it unfolds... 

UPDATE [12:51 p.m.] — A couple of updates from Ken Rosenthal, who was the first to report that Jose Berrios is headed to the Blue Jays. But that doesn't really impact the Phillies, as they were never reportedly in on Berrios, mainly because they couldn't afford him.

The other nugget came out at around the same time, and while it isn't necessarily breaking news it could have a bigger impact on the Phillies, who have been linked to both these Cubs players in recent weeks.

Both Kimbrel and Bryant were always sort of long shots for the Phillies, especially if the Phillies aren't 100% sold on their chances this season, but it's still worth a mention. Stay tuned... 

UPDATE [10:57 a.m.] — It's only been five minutes since my last update, but we have another to share. It appears that the Phillies are actually making moves! 

Cool? I guess? 

That acquisition is certainly not going to move the needle, but this right here is hilarious.

At least the Pirates got their guy.

UPDATE [10:52 a.m.] — According to Jayson Stark, who is as reliable as anyone on all things Phillies, says the team is still involved in conversations about starters, but their lack of top-end talent in the farm system has kept them out of any big sweepstakes. That, and the Phillies apparently aren't looking to part ways with some of their younger talent (which makes sense given that they're not really a contender in 2021). That being said, there is one young prospect they'd be willing to part ways with. Here's the latest from Stark:

Stay tuned... 

UPDATE [10:21 a.m.] — This is actually one that involves a pitcher who might've made sense for the Phillies, Rockies starter Jon Gray. According to Mark Fiensand, the 29-year-old righty is now apparently off the market. (And, yes, this rumor is a couple of hours old, but since it came out before the below live tracker went live, we figured we'd add it here for posterity.)

Of course, that could just be posturing by the Rockies to up his price tag. We shall see...

FROM EARLIER

Happy MLB Trade Deadline Day 2021! As of this writing, the Phillies have yet to make a move as they stand at 51-51, 3.5 games behind the Mets for the National League East lead. 

All along, Dave Dombrowski has indicated (read: flat-out stated) that his team was going to not only be buyers but was going to be aggressive as well, possibly willing to exceed the luxury tax threshold in order to improve the roster. But so far, a ton of moves have been made around the league, and the Phillies have been silent, with the exception of their attempted trade for Tyler Anderson that fell through at the last minute.

MORE: Kevin Cooney: Deadline buyers or not, Phillies should spend rest of season looking inward

Will Dombrowski pull something off in the final hours before the 4 p.m. deadline? Or will the Phillies — who are currently +400 to win the division according to BetMGM, via Pickswise — be left to hope they can keep pace with the Mets with the team they currently have? Let's get right into the latest rumors in our live tracker (and we'll keep this post topped off with any rumors that involve the Phils).

