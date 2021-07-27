Reports: Phillies' trade for Pirates starter Tyler Anderson appears to 'hit a snag' (update)

UPDATE [6:02 p.m.] — Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has some more details on why the trade has not yet gone through — and why Tyler Anderson might've been out in the Pirates bullpen warming up prior to Tuesday night's game...

Just because Anderson was seen throwing in the bullpen in Pirates gear doesn't mean the deal is off entirely. Tonight was his night to pitch, so he could simply be getting in a bullpen session to stay fresh since he was already pulled from his schedule start. Then, if the trade goes through, he'll be ready to pitch in Philly later this week.

Of course, that's assuming it still goes through.

UPDATE [5:48 p.m.] — According to Jon Heyman, the Phillies' move to acquire Tyler Anderson from the Pirates appears to have hit a snag of some sort. The cause remains unknown, and the fact that Heyman quickly pivoted from "delayed" to "hit a snag" makes it definitely worth monitoring.

But wait, it gets weirder...

Stand by, this may not be a done deal yet.

The Phillies are acquiring Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, according multiple reports. Anderson was scratched from his start on Tuesday night, with the belief being that he's headed across the state to the Phillies. Jayson Stark of The Athletic was the first to report.

The Phillies had been in the market for starting pitching to bolster their rotation behind their top three of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Zach Eflin. It appears as though the 31-year-old lefty will do just that.

While those numbers are hardly eye-popping, there's one area in which he'll be a huge upgrade over what the current rotation is offering. And his addition alone could help another area of the team that's been struggling — the bullpen — by going deeper into games than guys like Vince Velasquez have been going, which causes extra strain on an already weak unit.

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, if the deal goes through, Anderson would likely start on Thursday in place of Velasquez.

So, what did the Phillies give up to get Anderson? Not a ton, as should be expected for a back-half-of-the-rotation guy.

Hernandez, a 20-year-old righty, is the Phillies' 29th ranked prospect, but Gutierrez, a 21-year-old catcher, didn't crack MLB.com's list of the Top 30.

While this is a positive move for the Phillies, and a clear signal that they'll be buying ahead of the deadline, it's hardly enough to get a .500 club to the promised land. Are any big moves on the horizon? Or are the Phillies hoping that a few more moves on the margins will be enough to get it done?

