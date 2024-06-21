MLB trade rumors: Phillies 'doing their due diligence' on White Sox reliever Michael Kopech

Trade season draws nearer and the Phillies are not surprisingly exploring avenues to improve in a variety of places, including in the bullpen.

According to White Sox beat writer Bruce Levine, the Phils are one of three teams (along with the Yankees and Royals) who are "doing due diligence" and scouting veteran flame-throwing reliever Michael Kopech.

Kopech is a former first-round pick who can touch triple digits with his fastball, an attribute known to be high on Phillies President Dave Dombrowski's wish list. He has a 4.75 ERA this season on an underachieving Chicago squad with five saves. He's sort of the right-handed Gregory Soto, struggling with control at times but boasting dominant stuff when he's on.

The 28-year-old is under team control for one season after this one, and according to Levine the White Sox want some young pitching in return.

A mid-level pitching prospect with high upside could make sense here, perhaps not as high-touted as the struggling Mick Abel but maybe a Griff McGarry type could get the job done.

The Phillies currently have the seventh best bullpen by ERA in baseball, 3.47 so far in 2024. Their WHIP is 13th, 1.255. Due to the excellent starting pitching they've gotten they have used their bullpen for the second fewest innings of any squad this year.

The MLB trade deadline is July 30.

