Mob Talk: One-on-one with the former FBI agent who infiltrated three LCN families

November 23, 2018
In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, veteran crime journalists George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser go one-on-one with former FBI undercover agent Michael McGowan, who infiltrated three La Cosa Nostra families and a dangerous drug cartel. He takes them inside the Philly and Boston Mob. And they discuss the famous Hollywood actor with deep Philadelphia ties who has optioned the rights to McGowan's new book, "Ghost: My Thirty Years as an FBI Undercover Agent," for a possible feature film or television project.
Watch the latest report (and a previous episode) below, and subscribe to their YouTube channel to view past and future episodes: