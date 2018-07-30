More Sports:

Former Sixers sideline reporter Molly Sullivan gets new gig with Eagles

Michael Tanenbaum
Molly Sullivan had covered the Philadelphia 76ers for the past six season for NBC Sports Philadelphia. She announced on Twitter on Tuesday that her contract was not being renewed by the network.

Former Philadelphia 76ers sideline reporter Molly Sullivan will remain in the local sports world, at least for the next month, after announcing Monday that she's taken a position with the Eagles to cover the team's 2018 training camp.

Sullivan spent six years covering the Sixers with NBC Sports Philadelphia, which opted not to renew her contract in June after the team's Eastern Conference playoff run. 

Fans were upset that Sullivan, who spent years covering an NBA basement dweller, would not have a chance to evolve alongside the team as they ascend into relevance. 

Sullivan was candid about her disappointment with the way things ended at NBC Sports Philadelphia, whose transformation from the old Comcast SportsNet has seen a streamlining of coverage, as Sullivan explained during an appearance last month on Richard Deitsch's "Sports Media" podcast.

There's no indication at this time that Sullivan's position with the Eagles will extend beyond training camp, but she'll now have an opportunity to cover the most popular team in town as they gear up to defend the city's first-ever Super Bowl title.

