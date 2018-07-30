Here’s what an NFL team of still active ex-Eagles would look like

On Monday, Chad Finn of The Boston Globe fielded a team on paper of ex-New England Patriots that are still active on rosters around the NFL. It turns out that you could field a halfway decent team if you did that with the Pats.

Naturally, I wondered what such an Eagles team would look like, so I blatantly ripped off The Boston Globe's headline and made one for Philly.

Spoiler: The Eagles' version wouldn't be as good.



Offense

QB: Sam Bradford, Matt Barkley, Chase Daniel

Ew. What a gross trio of quarterbacks that collectively thought they were worlds better than they actually were in their time in Philly.

RB: LeSean McCoy, Dion Lewis, LeGarrette Blount, Kenjon Barner, Byron Marshall, Frank Gore

This is actually quite a talented group of running backs that any team would gladly have on their roster, except for, you know, maybe McCoy with the recent horrible allegations made against him.

WR: DeSean Jackson, Danny Amendola, Torrey Smith, Jordan Matthews, Russell Shepard, Josh Huff, Marcus Johnson, Paul Turner

This is, or at least was, a good group of receivers at one time. Now? Meh.

TE: Trey Burton, Derek Carrier

Trey Burton was TE No. 3 in Philadelphia for years, before getting a huge payday this offseason with the Bears

LT: Alejandro Villanueva, Brian Mihalik

Both of these guys were defensive ends in Philadelphia under Chip Kelly. Oops.

LG: Josh LeRibeus

The former male model was only on the Eagles' roster for a hot second.

C: A.Q. Shipley

I have no idea how A.Q. Shipley has lasted in the NFL as long as he has.

RG: Matt Tobin

The Eagles somehow got a fifth round pick in return for Tobin and a seventh round pick last offseason.

RT: Austin Howard, Dennis Kelly

Howard has had a long, mediocre career in the NFL, which is great for him, while Kelly will be remembered in Philly as the guy the Eagles traded for Dorial Green-Beckham.

Defense

DE: Vinny Curry

Curry left for the Buccaneers after winning a Super Bowl with the Birds.

DT: Bennie Logan, Cedric Thornton

Logan couldn't wait to get out of Philly in free agency, and he ended up missing out on a Super Bowl run, while Thornton is still just kind of bouncing around at this point in his career.

DT: Beau Allen, Damion Square

Allen, like Curry, left the Eagles to join the Bucs this offseason. I had no idea Square was still in the NFL.

DE: Connor Barwin, Marcus Smith

Barwin is back in the NFC East with the Giants after one year with the Rams, while Smith is continuing to carve out a Hall of Fame career in Seattle.

SAM: Najee Goode

The Eagles haven't had much in the way of great linebackers over the last 10 or so years, much less linebackers that other teams wanted. Goode left for the Colts this offseason.

MIKE: Kiko Alonso

(Grunt) Kiko play for Dolphin now. (Grunt)

WILL: Mychal Kendricks

The Eagles released Kendricks this offseason. He reluctantly signed with the Browns.

CB: Patrick Robinson, Byron Maxwell, Daryl Worley, Eric Rowe, Jaylen Watkins, Dexter McDougle, C.J. Smith

My eyes! OK, Robinson was obviously very good for the Eagles last year. The rest? Oof.

S: Jordan Poyer, Patrick Chung, Kurt Coleman, Blake Countess, Terrence Brooks

Chung and Coleman stunk while in Philly, but have carved out decent careers elsewhere. Poyer and Countess were camp cuts that stuck with other teams.

Special Teams

K: Caleb Sturgis, Cody Parkey

Power Sturge was a good kicker for the Birds before he got Wally Pipp'd by Jake Elliott. Before him, the Eagles' kicker was Parkey, who went to the Pro Bowl as a rookie, but got beaten out by Power Sturge in training camp.

P: Brad Wing

Wing never made the final 53-man roster, as Donnie J'owns easily dispatched of him.

My guess...

4-12.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader