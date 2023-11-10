More News:

November 10, 2023

Neil Makhija becomes first Indian American, and youngest person, elected to Montco Board of Commissioners

The 37-year-old Penn Valley resident received 143,000 votes, according to unofficial tallies. Fellow Democrat Jamila Winder and Republican Thomas DiBello earned the other two seats

By Cassie Miller, Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Monto Commissioner Neil Makhija Courthouse Montgomery County Planning Commission/Flickr

Neil Makhija is the youngest person ever elected to the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, as well as the first Indian American to hold the seat. Above, the Montgomery County Courthouse.

Montgomery County voters elected new commissioners on Tuesday, including the youngest and first Indian American to hold the seat known for launching its occupants into higher public offices. 

Neil Makhija, a Penn Valley resident, was elected Montgomery County Commissioner on Tuesday, raking in more than 143,000 votes, according to unofficial tallies. Makhija now assumes a role previously held by Gov. Josh Shapiro and Secretary of Human Services Val Arkoosh.

MORE: Nicetown man exonerated and released after 15 years in prison

Makhija and fellow Democrat Jamila Winder both earned seats on the three-member board of commissioners, as well as Republican challenger Thomas DiBello.

At 37, Makhija is the youngest person elected to the seat, which oversees 3,000 employees including elections, courts, a district attorney’s office, public health departments, and public infrastructure.

Makhija recorded another first on Tuesday night, becoming the first Indian American to serve on the county’s board of commissioners. 

“At a time when our fundamental rights and democracy itself are on the line, voters of Montgomery County chose a candidate who will fight to protect democratic principles and values,” Makhija said.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, Makhija thanked voters for their support, outlining his goals for the role. 

“I am incredibly grateful and humbled by the voters’ faith in our vision for a proactive approach to protecting our voting rights, keeping guns off our streets, and working to ensure that Montgomery County remains a great place to live and raise a family for all,” Makhija said. 

Pennsylvania Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Pennsylvania Capital-Star maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kim Lyons for questions: info@penncapital-star.com. Follow Pennsylvania Capital-Star on Facebook and Twitter.

Cassie Miller, Pennsylvania Capital-Star

