Horsham man, 19, charged with possessing and distributing child pornography

A Montgomery County man faces dozens of child pornography charges after investigators allegedly found hundreds of pornographic videos and photos of children on his cell phone and in his Dropbox account.

Brian Groo, 19, of Horsham, is charged with 65 felony counts of disseminating of child pornography, 100 felony counts of possession and related offenses, Montgomery County District Attorney's office announced.

The investigation began when Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children received a tip on Sept. 17 that claimed a Dropbox user had uploaded a video file and a photo file that showed sex acts between an adult and child that appeared to be 10-years-old. Investigators traced the IP address of the uploader to a Willow Grove home. The family moved to Horsham following this incident.

A search warrant for Groo's cell phone and Dropbox account was executed on Oct. 10 by Horsham Township Police and Montgomery County members of the ICAC. Investigators allegedly uncovered more than 499 images of child pornography. There allegedly were 37 images and 32 videos of child pornography also discovered on Groo's Dropbox account.

Groo was arraigned and bail was set to $100,000. He was ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with minors. He is also barred from using the internet or social media.

He was unable to post bail and remains at Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.