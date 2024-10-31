More News:

October 31, 2024

Philly man charged with calling in bomb threat to Montgomery County Republican Committee office

Edward Cieri Jr., 39, allegedly berated a GOP staffer over the phone and said he would 'shoot the place up.'

Edward Cieri Jr., 39, allegedly called the Montghomery County Republican Committee office on Saturday and made a bomb threat. He is charged with threatening to place weapons of mass destruction, making terroristic threats and harassment.

A Philadelphia man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly calling the Montgomery County Republican Committee headquarters in Blue Bell last weekend and threatening to "blow it up" after berating an office worker, prosecutors said.

Edward Cieri Jr., 39, called the office at 860 Penllyn Blue Bell Pike around 11 a.m. Saturday, police said. When the staff member picked up the phone, Cieri allegedly asked the worker if he was a Republican. After the worker confirmed he was, Cieri allegedly insulted the man repeatedly with a slur. 

Investigators said the office worker mocked Cieri over the phone, prompting Cieri to make threats against him and the building. Cieri allegedly said he would "shoot the place up" and "blow it up."

The incident forced the office to close down for the afternoon during the investigation. 

The phone call was reported to Whitpain Township Police, who traced the call to Cieri. When authorities visited Cieri's home, he allegedly admitted that he had made the call because he was angry about politics.

"This defendant crossed the line into criminal behavior when he threatened to physically harm a political staffer and threatened violence against a political office," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

Cieri is charged with threatening to place weapons of mass destruction, making terroristic threats and harassment. He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Maureen Coggins and bail was set at $35,000. Cieri will be required to have no contact with the staffer and to stay away from all Republican Committee offices. He also is barred from possessing firearms. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14.

