Police search for man who opened fire and hit innocent bystander at a Bucks County gentlemen's club

Authorities in Bucks County have issued an arrest warrant for a New Jersey man who allegedly opened fire at a gentlemen's club in Morrisville early Thursday morning, critically injuring an innocent bystander during a disagreement, investigators said.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the Border Gentlemen's Club at 440 S. Pennsylvania Ave. A dispute took place near the entrance to the business and Pedro E. Rodriguez, 27, of Trenton, allegedly fired multiple shots that struck another man who was trying to assist staff, police said.

MORE: Police search for man caught on video stomping car windshield in Center City

The man was struck in the back of the head, thigh and under both armpits, investigators said. He was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition as of early Thursday afternoon.

Police said there were 17 people inside the club at the time of the shooting.

Rodriguez remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. He and another man fled the business in a Lexus SUV and drove north on Route 1 into Trenton. Rodriguez is facing charges of attempted homicide and related offenses.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said anyone with information can call Bucks County detectives at 215- 348-6354 or the Morrisville Police Department at 215-295-8111.