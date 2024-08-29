More News:

August 29, 2024

Police search for man who opened fire and hit innocent bystander at a Bucks County gentlemen's club

An arrest warrant is out for Pedro Rodriguez, 27, who is facing charges of attempted homicide and related offenses.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Bucks Gentlemen's Club Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A man was critically injured in a shooting at the Border Gentlemen's Club in Morrisville on Thursday morning. Pedro Rodriguez, 27, of Trenton, faces charges of attempted homicide and related offenses.

Authorities in Bucks County have issued an arrest warrant for a New Jersey man who allegedly opened fire at a gentlemen's club in Morrisville early Thursday morning, critically injuring an innocent bystander during a disagreement, investigators said.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the Border Gentlemen's Club at 440 S. Pennsylvania Ave. A dispute took place near the entrance to the business and Pedro E. Rodriguez, 27, of Trenton, allegedly fired multiple shots that struck another man who was trying to assist staff, police said.

MOREPolice search for man caught on video stomping car windshield in Center City

The man was struck in the back of the head, thigh and under both armpits, investigators said. He was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition as of early Thursday afternoon.

Police said there were 17 people inside the club at the time of the shooting.

Rodriguez remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. He and another man fled the business in a Lexus SUV and drove north on Route 1 into Trenton. Rodriguez is facing charges of attempted homicide and related offenses.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said anyone with information can call Bucks County detectives at 215- 348-6354 or the Morrisville Police Department at 215-295-8111.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Morrisville Crime Bucks County

Videos

Featured

Limited - CBF - Bridges

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall
Limited - Temple Health - Dr. Soans in Surgery

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Mussels found in Delaware River, a sign of improving water quality

Freshwater Mussels

Sponsored

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers

Limited - Eyeries

Parenting

Parenting has become so stressful that it's now a public health issue, U.S. surgeon general warns

Parenting Surgeon General

Social Media

'Bachelorette' contestant Brett Harris discusses social media fame

brett harris bachelorette men tell all

Phillies

Phillies outfield confidence meter: Which outfielders can Rob Thomson rely on most moving forward?

Outfield 8.28

Arts & Culture

Gloucester County Historical Society is selling 1,500 old books

Gloucester County Book Sale

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved