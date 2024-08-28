More News:

August 28, 2024

Police search for man caught on video stomping car windshield in Center City

Several vehicles were damaged Tuesday afternoon on the 900 and 1000 blocks of Spruce Street, authorities say.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Vandalism Suspect Spruce Philadelphia Police/YouTube

Several cars were vandalized Tuesday afternoon on Spruce Street in Washington Square West. Police released video of a man stomping on the windshield of one of the damaged vehicles.

Police are searching for a man who smashed the windshields of multiple cars along Spruce Street in Center City on Tuesday afternoon. The man was caught on video jumping on top of one car and stomping on the glass.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 900 and 1000 blocks of Spruce Street, a residential area just west of Pennsylvania Hospital in Washington Square West.

Police released video on Wednesday that shows the man standing atop a white SUV and jamming his foot into the windshield. The man then hops off the car and appears to gesture toward someone out of view of the camera. Surveillance video also captured the man walking down Spruce Street.

Authorities said several cars were damaged, but they did not give a number.

Police described the suspect as a man with a beard and mustache. He wore a dark hat, light-colored sweatshirt, light pants, and sneakers with a black, red and white design at the time of the incident. He also carried a dark backpack.

Police said anyone with information about the vandalism can call the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.

