More Health:

November 05, 2019

Most high school vapers prefer Juul e-cigarettes

They typically opt for fruit- or mint-flavored products, survey shows

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Vaping
High school students prefer Juul e-cigarettes, survey finds Source/Juulvapor.com

Nearly 60 percent of high school students who vape say they typically use Juul products, according to a survey published by the Journal of the American Medical Association.

High school students who vape have a clear brand preference, according to a survey published by the Journal of the American Medical Association. 

Nearly 60 percent of high school students who use e-cigarettes say they typically use Juul products, according to the survey, which included 10,097 high school students and 8,837 middle school students.

About 66 percent of high school vapers said they used fruit-flavored products. Another 57 percent reported using mint- or menthol-flavored e-cigarettes. Candy-, dessert- or other sweet-flavored products were less used by only about one third of high school e-cigarette users. 

Middle school students showed a similar preference for Juul products, with 54 percent of e-cigarette users listing Juul as the brand they typically used. More than two-thirds of them used fruit-flavored e-cigarettes. Less than one-third used mint- or menthol-flavored products. 

The survey also found that 27.5% of high school students reported being current e-cigarette users. Of them, 34% said they used e-cigarettes frequently, defined as vaping more than 20 times within the last 30 days. 

The number of middle school students who reported vaping was considerably less, at 10.5%. Among middle school vapers, 18% reported frequent use.

A separate survey, also published by JAMA, found that mint was the most popular flavor among 1,800 Juul users. Only 6% used menthol-flavored Juuls.

The survey results come as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to investigate a surge of vaping-related illnesses reported across the United States. As of Oct. 29, there were 1,888 confirmed or probable cases reported by 49 states. 

There have been 37 deaths confirmed, including one in Pennsylvania and one in New Jersey. 

The CDC's findings suggest  most cases are linked to products containing THC, the psychoactive compound found in marijuana, particularly products obtained off the street. 

But some patients have reported only using products containing nicotine and the CDC has recommended people cease vaping in any form until it completes its investigation. 

The Trump administration has pledged to temporarily ban flavored e-cigarettes. They will be permitted to re-enter the market if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves them.  

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Vaping Philadelphia Juul Tobacco Drugs United States E-cigarettes

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

DeSean Jackson reportedly headed for surgery as Eagles weigh bringing in WR help
14_11032019_EaglesvsBears_DeSean_Jackson_KateFrese.jpg

Odd News

Rat rides SEPTA train, causes chaos for passengers
Rat SEPTA MFL train

Parenting

Does taking acetaminophen while pregnant increase chances of a child having ADHD and autism?
Pregnant Woman during third trimester

Phillies

What they're doing: Phillies will pay Jake Arrieta $20 million, decision on Odubel Herrera looms
odubel-herrera-phillies_043019_usat

Food & Drink

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf weighs in on whether a hot dog is a sandwich
Gov. Tom Wolf hot dog sandwich

Food & Drink

Proceeds from this Friendsgiving dinner will go to The Food Trust
Mission Taqueria's Friendsgiving

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved