Mural City Cellars to open new winery in Fishtown

Mural City Cellars is moving to a new location on Frankford Avenue.

The new space, a converted auto body shop at 1831 Frankford Ave. in Fishtown, opens Friday and will be used as a wine-making facility, wine bar and bottle shop. It's a short walk from its former wine garden in Olde Kensington.

Customers can enjoy a glass at the 12-seat bar, or the 16-person communal table made from salvaged wood from Baltimore. As the weather warms, owners Nicholas Ducos and Francesca Galarus plan to add outdoor seating on Berks Street.

"This is the space we've imagined since the inception of Mural City," Ducos said in a statement. "We see this winery as an extension of our living room and cannot wait to welcome our guests and take care of them like family."

In addition to their own wines, Mural City will serve wines from Philly's Camuna Cellars, Lancaster's Vox Vinetti and Lehigh Valley's Galen Glen. Beers from Carbon Copy and Triple Bottom Brewing also will be sold, plus a few non-alcoholic options. Charcuterie will be available, too.

"We're incredibly fortunate to live and operate our business within the same few blocks of this neighborhood, which has really embraced us as a Latinx- and woman-owned business," Galarus said. "We were thrilled to find this larger space so we can continue Mural City's mission of making wine unstuffy, enjoyable, and accessible to everyone using the bounty of amazing fruit available right nearby."



The winery will be open at the following times each week:



• Thursday, 4-10 p.m.

• Friday, 4-11 p.m.

• Saturday, Noon to 11 p.m.

• Sunday, Noon to 10 p.m.

• Monday, 4-10 p.m.

This new location is just two blocks from the Mural City Wine Garden, which opened in 2022 at a formerly empty lot at 2211-17 Frankford Ave. and operated out of an old trolley. Mural City moved out of that space at the end of 2023.

