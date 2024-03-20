The Faith and Liberty Discovery Center museum will close later this month

Less than three years after it opened on Independence Mall, the Faith and Liberty Discovery Center is closing its doors.



The last day for visitors will be March 28, and operations will completely cease on April 1, the Christian Post reported. The museum, which first opened in 2021 and cost $60 million to build, was created by the American Bible Society, a nonprofit that translates Bibles. The closure comes after struggles with leadership changes, revenue and donor losses. Tickets purchased for visits after March 28 will be refunded.

"The Faith and Liberty Discovery Center has served as a place of exceptional learning and inspiration since its doors opened," CEO Jennifer Holloran wrote in a press release obtained by Christian Post.



The center has yet to publicly release a statement about the closure, but it did post on social media about a "Goodbye Sale" at the gift shop that noted its last day for visitors.





The center has had three different CEOs since 2020, plus two interim CEOs who took charge between leadership changes. Christianity Today reported that the American Bible Society laid off 30 staggers at the end of last year, about 20% of total employees, and that the society lost one of its major donors in 2022.

According to the Inquirer, the center said that it was closing due to the pandemic and "structural limitations," among other reasons.

A statement of revenue, published on ProPublica, showed that the center only made about $54,000 in ticket sales from July 2021 to June 2022. However, it listed total functional expenses at $11 million.