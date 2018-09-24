'Murphy Brown' returns to TV this week, plus a guide to what's premiering

Premiere week is here for the four major broadcast stations and it's going to be quite the week. Premieres of this week include favorites, "The Big Bang Theory," and "Dancing with the Stars," as well as freshly redone '80s reboots, "Murphy Brown" and "Magnum P.I."

"Murphy Brown" is returning at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday with a 30-episode order at CBS. Candice Bergen returns for her classic role as Murphy Brown, where she takes on her own morning show, “Murphy in the Morning.” There are some old faces returning, such as Faith Ford (Corky Sherwood), Joe Regalbuta (Frank Fontana) and Grant Shaud (Miles Silverberg). There will also be some new faces, like Brown's son, who is being replaced for the fourth time with actor Jake McDorman, known for "Limitless" and "American Sniper."

"Magnum P.I." is getting a fresh spin with a new Thomas Magnum, a war veteran of Afghanistan, played by Jay Hernandez. The show will air Mondays at 9 p.m.

Reboot favorite "Will and Grace" will air next week, Oct. 4, and "The Conners," – the offshoot of "Roseanne" – will air Oct. 16. Other reboots include "Hawaii Five-O," which airs at 9 p.m., following "MacGyver" at 8 p.m., Fridays on CBS.

For the rest of the week, Monday is full of new shows, including the last first episode for the "Big Bang Theory" on CBS at 8 p.m. "Dancing with the Stars" welcomes new contestants (8 p.m., ABC), including Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood from "Harry Potter"), and famed gymnast Mary Lou Retton. "The Resident" is moving up to prime time at 8 p.m. on FOX, while "911” takes the 9 p.m. slot. "Bull" on CBS and "The Good Doctor" on ABC both return to duel it out at the 10 p.m. slot.

Tuesday will see the least amount of premieres for the week. "The Gifted," (FOX) and "NCIS," (CBS) will both air at the 8 p.m. slot. "Lethal Weapon" on ABC will air at 9 p.m. “This is Us” is back to make everyone cry at 9 p.m. on NBC. "NCIS: New Orleans" is in the 10 p.m. time slot on CBS.

Wednesday "Chicago Med" (NBC), "Empire" (FOX), and "Survivor" (CBS) will battle it out at 8 p.m. "American Housewife" airs at 8:30 p.m. on ABC, following "The Goldbergs" at 8 p.m. "Chicago Fire" (NBC) and "Modern Family" (ABC) will premiere at 9 p.m, and "Chicago P.D." returns to NBC at 10 p.m.

On Thursday, "The Big Bang Theory" will be airing its second episode during their normal time slot on CBS, 8 p.m. "Young Sheldon" will follow at 8:30 p.m. "The Good Place" airs at 8 p.m. on NBC, while medical drama favorite "Grey’s Anatomy" is back for their 15th season at 8 p.m. on ABC. "Law and Order SVU" fans will be pleased with a two-hour premiere, 9 p.m. on NBC. "Mom" will air at 9 p.m., CBS, and "SWAT" will follow at 10:05 p.m.

Friday will see the return of Tim Allen's "Last Man Standing" on Fox at 8 p.m., while "Hell’s Kitchen" follows at 9 p.m. "Blue Bloods" will air at 10 p.m on CBS.

Saturday will see the return of "Saturday Night Live" with host Adam Driver at 11:30 p.m. on NBC. Sunday welcomes "The Simpsons" return for its 30th season on Fox, along with "Bob’s Burgers" at 8:30 p.m., and "Family Guy" at 9 p.m. "NCIS: Los Angeles" airs at 9:30 p.m. on CBS.

