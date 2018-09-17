More Culture:

September 17, 2018

'Saturday Night Live' will return with Kanye West and Adam Driver on Sept. 29

Saturday Night Live opens with Kanye West and Adam Driver Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Will Stephen, left, Chris Redd, Kenan Thompson, and Eli Brueggemann winners of the award for outstanding original music and lyrics for the "Host: Chance the Rapper" episode of "Saturday Night Live" pose in the press room at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 2 held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, September 9, 2018.

"Saturday Night Live" announced on Monday that actor Adam Driver will host SNL's season 44 opener with musical guest, rapper Kayne West. This will be West's seventh appearance as a musical guest, and this will be Driver's second time hosting the sketch. The "BlacKkKlansman" actor first hosted in January 2016. You may remember "Stars Wars Undercover Boss: Starkiller Base," where Kylo Ren tries to act "normal" amongst his peers as an undercover boss. 

SNL also announced on Monday that Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat have been promoted from featured players this season to the main cast. All three have cemented their place in the cast with memorable performances such as Day and Moffat's impersonations of Eric and Donald Trump, Jr. 

Day, Villaseñor, and Moffat all joined as featured players in 2016 for season 42. Day has been a writer for the show since 2013. Some of his notable credits include the "David Blaine Street Magic" sketches on YouTube. Day also co-wrote the "Undercover Boss" sketch and is responsible for the infamous "David S. Pumpkins" sketch starring Tom Hanks. 

"Saturday Night Live" has been nominated for 11 Emmys, including Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Guest Actor and Actress for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series. The Emmys air Monday night at 8 p.m.

