November 10, 2024

Museum of the American Revolution to host 'National Treasure' themed event

The festivities on Friday, Nov. 22, include a cocktail hour, special exhibit access, themed activities and a presentation by a special agent with the FBI Art Crime Team.

By Franki Rudnesky
On Nov. 22, the Museum of the American Revolution will host National Treasure Night, paying homage to the 2004 film with a cocktail reception, themed activities and a special presentation.

The Museum of the American Revolution is hosting an after-hours event inspired by the movie "National Treasure," to celebrate the national treasures it has on display.

National Treasure Night — which pays homage to the 2004 film starring Nicolas Cage, which was partly set in Philadelphia — will be held Friday, Nov. 22, from 5:30-8 p.m. The festivities will include a cocktail reception, themed activities, a presentation and special access to the "Witness to Revolution: The Unlikely Travels of Washington’s Tent" exhibit. Tickets cost $35 each and can be purchased online.

MORE: Board game convention PAX Unplugged adds murder mystery, live music to this year's convention

The evening's events kick off with a "National Treasure" themed cocktail hour, access to "Witness to Revolution" and activities inspired by the film's fictional heist to obtain the Declaration of Independence. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet Aubrey Paris and Emily Black, hosts of the "National Treasure Hunt" podcast and authors of "National Treasure Hunt: One Step Short of Crazy."

At 6:15 p.m. in the museum's Lenfest Myer Theater, attendees will be able to listen to a presentation by Museum of the American Revolution's president and CEO, R. Scott Stephenson, and Special Agent Jake Archer of the FBI's Art Crime Team, who will share how real-life treasures are protected in museums today. The duo will dive into the ongoing investigation into 18th-century firearms and artifacts stolen more than 50 years ago from the Valley Forge Historical Society, which transferred its collection to the museum. Stephenson will also preview the museum's plans for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

The event will conclude with a viewing of the museum's "Washington's War Tent" presentation and film in the Alan B. Miller Theater at 7:30 p.m. Access to the special exhibit and the museum shop will be available until 8 p.m.

National Treasure Night

Friday, Nov. 22
5:30-8 p.m. | $35
Museum of the American Revolution
101 S. 3rd St., Philadelphia

