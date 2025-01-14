More Culture:

January 14, 2025

Former Temple Health president named as new Mütter Museum leader

Larry Kaiser was appointed president and CEO of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia, which oversees the museum and medical library.

Michaela Althouse
The College of Physicians of Philadelphia appointed a new president and CEO, effectively immediately, who will oversee the Mütter Museum after a period of turbulence.

Following a period of turbulence and ethical questions about its history, the Mütter Museum has a new leader as of Monday. 

Former thoracic surgeon and health system leader Larry Kaiser was appointed president and CEO of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia, a private medical society, effective immediately. Among his responsibilities in the new role, he'll be leading the museum at 19 S. 22nd St. and the historic medical library.  

“I think that the college and the museum are positioned for great days ahead, and I am delighted for the chance to lead this important work," Kaiser said in a statement. 

Kaiser comes to this role after serving as the managing director of Philadelphia consulting firm Alvarez and Marsal. But before that, he spent nearly a decade as the president and CEO of Temple University Health System and was the inaugural dean of the Lewis Katz School of Medicine.

Kaiser replaces Mira Irons, who resigned in September 2023 amid controversy over the ethics of displaying human remains and how the Mütter acquired some of its artifacts. Alongside museum and library Executive Director Kate Quinn, Irons undertook an effort to reevaluate the 6,5000 specimens at the Mütter and concluded that many were obtained before people could legally consent to donating their bodies. 

As a result, they took down online galleries, exhibits and videos from the museum's website in January 2023. In August of that year, it relaunched an onlines collections database that didn't include any photos of human remains. The move sparked controversy, including an online petition with more than 34,000 signatures calling for Irons and Quinn to resign. 

That September, the Mütter launched the two-year "Postmortem: Mütter Museum" project, a series of town halls and focus groups where the public can help determine the museum's future. The project is still ongoing, with a session scheduled for an unnamed date in the spring, according to the Postmortem website

The College of Physicians of Philadelphia was established in 1787 and modeled after the Royal College of Physicians in London. It is the oldest private medical society in the country, and was an early advocate for public health in the United States. 

Kaiser did not give specifics on his plans for the museum and library, although he did note the potential of the new building at 2129 Chestnut St., which Irons oversaw the acquisition of. 

“I believe that the incredible resources of the college and the fellowship offer a platform for the college to be a leading voice in connecting the history of medicine to the critically important issues of modern medical practice and scientific research,” Kaiser said.

Michaela Althouse
