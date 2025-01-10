Museums and culture centers are offering discounts on tickets and memberships during winter

Philadelphians can stave off the cold at the city's array of museums, and a number of them are offering discounted admissions or memberships this winter.

While most attractions already have reduced prices for veterans and seniors, and some have recurring markdown days throughout the year — like the Please Touch Museum's $2 Wednesdays — many institutions step up their promotions during these slower months.

Whether you're planing a date on a budget, trying to get the kids out of the house or just looking to learn, here's how to save money at the city's cultural centers over the next few months.

The historical center honoring one of the nation's most famous documents at 525 Arch St. has two upcoming discount days. Admission is free on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 20, and Presidents Day on Feb. 17. There will also be extended hours for MLK Day, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets are typically $15-$19 per person.

From now until Jan. 19, annual membership to Camden's aquarium is $52-$112 with the attraction's 20% off winter discount. More expensive packages include perks for parking and discounts at the gift shop.

The library and museum at 1 North Broad St., home to an exhibit hall with artifacts on the Pennsylvania freemasons, extended its December promotion into January. Tickets this month, normally $5-$15 per person, are 10% off when purchased online with the promo code 10OFF.

When its plants and trees aren't quite as colorful in January and February, the public garden at 100 E. Northwestern Ave. has reduced pricing for visitors. Admission, normally $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $12 for kids, is now $12, $11 and $6, respectively.

From now until Feb. 1, tickets to the visual science museum at 401 Market St. are 20% off when you purchase four or more — down to $20 for adults, $16 for kids under 12 and $18.40 for seniors. Admission is also free for teachers year-round with a valid school ID and email address.

From Jan. 18-20, Philly's historic jail at 2027 Fairmount Ave. will have free admission for kids 12 and under and $17 tickets for adults. There will also be special programming on those days, including readings from MLK's most famous works and the chance to write a postcard to someone who's incarcerated.

The museum at 701 Arch St. has specials for MLK weekend. From Jan. 17-19, admission is $7 for adults and $5 for kids, students and seniors. On Monday, Jan. 20, admission is free for everyone. Weekend events include a brunch with guest speakers, drum circles and a DJ.

The Old City museum, which explores the idea of liberty through exhibits on heroes and free speech, has pay-what-you-wish admission now through Feb. 6, though it suggests a donation $8 for adults and $5 for kids. On Feb. 8, it will also host a community open house for its newest, yet-to-be-announced exhibition, again with pay-what-you-wish admission.

On Saturdays through Feb. 9, tickets to the museum's the Time Is Always Now exhibit, honoring Black contemporary artists, are $5 off — $30 for adults, $28 for seniors and $14 for students. They also include access to the main galleries at 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the nearby Rodin Museum at 2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

In February, the nautical museum honors the 130th anniversary of commissioning the Olympia cruiser ship on Feb. 5, 1895, with a reduced membership option. The Friends of Olympia tier, which includes admission and ship tours for two adults and all children in a household, is $130 instead of $150 with the code OLY130.

Looking a little further out, the natural history museum at 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway has a number of $10 admission days in the coming months, first on March 21 for its anniversary, then on March 22 for World Water Day. The following month, it will also have $10 Tuesdays on April 15 and 22 for spring break.