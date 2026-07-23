Celebrate National Oyster Day with oysters, beer and Revolutionary history at Carpenters' Hall

Oysters were a staple in Philadelphia long before cheesesteaks became the city's best-known food, and a National Oyster Day event at Carpenters' Hall will spotlight that lesser-known part of the city's history.

The Shells of Liberty Oyster Bash returns Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Old City landmark where the First Continental Congress met in 1774. The 21-and-over event combines fresh oysters, local beer and short history talks about Philadelphia during the Revolutionary era.

A $75 ticket includes a dozen local oysters selected by Fishtown Seafood owner Bryan Szeliga, one beer from Triple Bottom Brewing and light snacks. Additional food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Attendees can also tour Carpenters' Hall, browse exhibits and hear historian Dr. Stephen Nepa discuss Philadelphia's oyster trade and its role in the city's early history.

Wednesday, Aug. 5 | 5:30 - 8 p.m.

Carpenter's Hall

320 Chestnut St.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

$75 per person

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.