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July 23, 2026

Celebrate National Oyster Day with oysters, beer and Revolutionary history at Carpenters' Hall

The 21-and-over Shells of Liberty Oyster Bash on Aug. 5 includes local oysters, craft beer, history talks and exhibits about Philadelphia's long relationship with oysters.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Food & Drink History
Oyster Photo for Oyster Bash Edoardo Cuoghi/Unsplash

Celebrate National Oyster Day at Carpenters' Hall with fresh oysters, local beer and a look at Philadelphia's oyster history during the Shells of Liberty Oyster Bash.

Oysters were a staple in Philadelphia long before cheesesteaks became the city's best-known food, and a National Oyster Day event at Carpenters' Hall will spotlight that lesser-known part of the city's history.

The Shells of Liberty Oyster Bash returns Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Old City landmark where the First Continental Congress met in 1774. The 21-and-over event combines fresh oysters, local beer and short history talks about Philadelphia during the Revolutionary era.

A $75 ticket includes a dozen local oysters selected by Fishtown Seafood owner Bryan Szeliga, one beer from Triple Bottom Brewing and light snacks. Additional food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Attendees can also tour Carpenters' Hall, browse exhibits and hear historian Dr. Stephen Nepa discuss Philadelphia's oyster trade and its role in the city's early history. 

Shells of Liberty Oyster Bash

Wednesday, Aug. 5 | 5:30 - 8 p.m.
Carpenter's Hall
320 Chestnut St.
Philadelphia, PA 19106
$75 per person

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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