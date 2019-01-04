More Health:

January 04, 2019

Researchers study an all-natural, grain-based food preservative

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Food Science
grain pexels LilacDragonfly /Pexels

We all know that preservatives found in some pre-packaged and frozen foods are less than ideal for our health. A new study out of Penn State University may have found a way to preserve food with all natural ingredients.

A natural antioxidant found in grain bran — the hard outer layers of cereal grain – could preserve food longer and replace synthetic antioxidants currently used by the food industry, according to researchers at the university, who published their findings in Food Chemistry.

There’s no denying that modern consumers — aka millennials — are pushing for “clean” food labels that have minimal, whole ingredients while still reflecting the truth from manufacturers, the Washington Post explains. And researchers may have found a way to provide that in shelf-stable foods. 

RELATED READ: Nearly 20 percent of U.S. adults say they have a food allergy – but not all do

The researchers studied a class of compounds called alkylresorcinols (AR), which are naturally produced by plants such as wheat, rye and barley to prevent mold, bacteria and other organisms from growing on their grain kernels. Their focus was to see if ARs could preserve food in the same way, Science Daily reports.

The Science Daily release reads: 

Antioxidants are compounds that slow the rate at which omega-3 fatty acids — popular healthy oils added to many popular health foods, despite their short shelf life — degrade. They preserve the health benefits of omega-3s, and prevent food from spoiling as quickly. While consumers demand more natural ingredients, the food industry has struggled to find natural antioxidants that are as effective as synthetic ones.

Additionally, ARs boast some health benefits. Reportedly, they can help protect against cancer, making them ideal natural additives, according to a review published in European Food Research and Technology, the release explains. Plus, alkylresorcinols come from the bran layer of cereal plants, which the food industry usually discards or uses for animal feed, so there’s a recycling benefit to their use as preservatives.

The research team developed their own technique to extract and purify ARs from rye bran, then studied how well they were able to preserve omega-3-rich oils in emulsions, a combination in two fluids do not fully mix — for example, vinegar and oil, the release explains. 

They found that ARs did, in fact, act as antioxidants in the emulsion, and served to slow the rate at which omega-3 oils spoiled, compared to emulsions without anything added, the research explains. 

Unfortunately, the researchers found that ARs were not as effective as either the natural or the synthetic antioxidant, the research shows. A few factors could be responsible: the AR extracts were not completely pure, which could have reduced their effectiveness. Additionally, researchers used a blend of different ARs that had different molecular structures.

Researchers plan to examine different types of ARs in the future and hope they will discover what type is more or less effective than conventionally-used antioxidants.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Food Science Penn State University Food Labels Healthy Food Clean

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Projecting first-year roles for each of the Eagles' five draft picks
050219MilesSanders

Restaurants

Six Philly brunch spots make OpenTable's top 100 in U.S.
Starr Restaurants - Parc 1

Parenting

Picking (and getting into) the right preschool
Preschool Students 05012019

Phillies

How Cliff Lee almost missed Game 1 of 2009 World Series vs. Yankees
Cliff-Lee-Phillies_050219_usat

Colleges

Swarthmore College's fraternities disband after disturbing documents leaked, four-day student sit-in
Swarthmore College fraternities disband

Food & Drink

Best brunch spots to treat mom for Mother's Day in Philly
Best spots for Mother's Day Brunch in Philly

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved