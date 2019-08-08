More Health:

August 08, 2019

NBA to implement new mental health guidelines for 2019-2020 season

Including no-brainers like having licensed mental health pros, psychiatrists on staff

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health NBA
Kevin Love NBA 08082019 Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has spoken publicly about his mental health struggles.

Professional sports can be a mental as well as a physical game. One league is taking that concept to the next level. 

Reportedly, the National Basketball Association is contemplating an update to current mental health guidelines for the 2019-2020 playing season.

Complex reports that the league is slated to introduce the new guidelines — which are to be followed by all 30 teams — to officials during a mental health and wellness summit on the books for September 12 in Chicago.

RELATED READ: NFL inching toward approving marijuana as pain treatment for players

This update comes after a number of professional basketball players spoke out about their mental health struggles this season, including Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan, Popsugar reports. 

The updated guidelines are rumored to include the addition of one to two licensed mental health professionals and a licensed psychiatrist to be available to players, Complex reports. Additionally, it is expected that teams will be required to created a plan of operations for when a mental health emergencies arises.

The NBA’s fledgling mental health and wellness program was just created last year, so these guidelines are the first update to the program. It was founded and headed by Keyon Dooling, whose career included time spent with the Nets when the team was based in New Jersey.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health NBA United States Sports Wellness Depression Anxiety

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 players to watch in the Eagles' first preseason game vs the Titans
080719JordanMailata

Courts

Lehigh County judge: Police can't search vehicle based solely on marijuana odor
Medical marijuana vehicle search

Wellness

Eagles open autism-friendly sensory room at Lincoln Financial Field
eagles sensory room

Eagles

What they're saying about the Eagles: Super Bowl cash influx and easy schedule add to hype train
Slabbers - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

Recreation

Going to the shore? Why not go north?
Beach restaurants

Fitness

Doggie Dash on the beach to be followed by puppy pool party at water park
Doggie Dash on the beach followed by a puppy pool party

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved