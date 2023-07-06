NBA trade rumors: Daryl Morey has 'something up his sleeve'

It's time for your daily quick hit on what in the world is going on with James Harden, Daryl Morey and the Sixers as a whole. The one-year free agent deal from Wednesday for backup big man Mo Bamba pales in comparison to how the organization handles Harden's future this offseason, a move that could irrevocably change the franchise for better or for worse.

The latest rumblings come from ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the reporter who increasingly over the last year or so appears to be the most tuned-in reporter, dropping hints left and right without being able to get on record about what's truly going down. Look no further than his legendary pointing meme from 2022 ahead of the disastrous Rudy Gobert trade for the Timberwolves.

Speaking on the network on Thursday, Windhorst discussed the idea of the Sixers including Tyrese Maxey in a potential Damian Lillard trade in addition to whatever's going to happen with Harden. Windhorst seems to know more than he's letting on and states that Morey has "something up his sleeve." Here's a video clip of it:

I don't see how they're going to get in the Dame Lillard race no matter what they potentially trade James Harden for unless they include Tyrese Maxey, so if Tyrese Maxey's not in the deal, just because you say he's not on July 6 doesn't mean he might not be at a later time, but if he's not in the offer now, I don't see how they get it. MORE SPORTS

I think that's something that Miami is well aware of, as we go through here, but remember, Daryl Morey has something up his sleeve. He is a very competent, very strategic executive. Don't make an assumption that he's ignoring Joel Embiid. Don't make any assumptions with him. I wish I could tell you exactly what he's planning. I know enough to know he's got something going on and that he doesn't show anybody his hand.

I don't see Morey being in a rush to make a move, playing this as close to his chest as possible, as much as this drawn-out process might nauseate Sixers fans who are in dire need of some fresh blood and a shakeup. Though I will say there's a bit of juice that hits me whenever we get a new rumor like this. That's the soap opera dynamic of the NBA for you!

Stay tuned to PhillyVoice for the latest NBA free agency and trade rumors...

