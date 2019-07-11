More Health:

July 11, 2019

Necrotizing fasciitis: Is it a threat this summer at the Jersey Shore?

Here's what you should know about the flesh-eating bacteria

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Bacteria
Carroll - 2018 New Jersey Shore Guide Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Atlantic City skyline is one of the visual treats seen from the Ventnor City Fishing Pier.

The term “flesh-eating bacteria” has gotten a lot of media coverage this summer and for good reason: it has taken the lives of some and has impacted the lives of others, mostly in the warm waters of Florida.

Most of the attention has been on necrotizing fasciitis, a fairly rare infection caused by bacteria that blocks blood circulation, causing tissue and skin — often around an open wound — to die and decay, Medical Xpress reports.

Inverse notes the infection often develops as a result of the combination of an open wound and a day at the beach.

Most of the rare reports of the infection emanate from Florida, including a woman whose Pennsylvania family was speaking out recently after their mother died just days after contracting the infection at a beach on the west coast of the Sunshine State. She had fallen at the beach and cut her leg.

Closer to home, vibrio, a flesh-eating bacteria that can lead to necrotizing fasciitis, infected a boy in Maryland, apparently while swimming near Ocean City.

In recent years, rare cases have been reported among fishermen and crabbers in Delaware Bay between New Jersey and Delaware.

RELATED READ: Flesh-eating bacteria infections on rise at Delaware, N.J. beaches

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in three people who have a serious necrotizing fasciitis infection can die from it. The most important thing to remember is to act fast to seek treatment if you think you have been infected with a flesh-eating bacteria.

And while the infection remains rare, it is prudent for Philly-area residents who head to New Jersey and Delaware beaches during summer months to know about the infection and what to look for, as time is critical if you begin to develop symptoms:

SYMPTOMS

Group A Streptococcus is thought to be the most common type of flesh-eating bacteria, or necrotizing fasciitis, according to the CDC, and most commonly enters the body through cuts and scrapes, burns, insect bites, puncture wounds (including those from IV drug use) and surgical wounds.

The CDC adds that symptoms tend to develop quickly and can be confusing. Early signs include: red or swollen patch of skin that spreads quickly, severe pain, including pain beyond the area of the skin that is red or swollen and fever. Later-onset symptoms can include: ulcers, blisters, or black spots on the skin, changes in skin color, pus or oozing at the infected area, dizziness, fatigue and diarrhea or nausea.

  • CDC: ACTING FAST IS KEY
  • The infection often spreads very quickly. Early symptoms of necrotizing fasciitis can include:
  • A red or swollen area of skin that spreads quickly
  • Severe pain, including pain beyond the area of the skin that is red or swollen
  • Fever
  • See a doctor right away if you have these symptoms after an injury or surgery. Even though minor illnesses can cause symptoms like these, people should not delay getting medical care.
  • Later symptoms of necrotizing fasciitis can include:
  • Ulcers, blisters, or black spots on the skin
  • Changes in the color of the skin
  • Pus or oozing from the infected area
  • Dizziness
  • Fatigue (tiredness)
  • Diarrhea or nausea

Healthline adds that while the infection can strike perfectly healthy individuals, those with chronic lung or heart disease, use steroids, have skin lesions and abuse alcohol or inject drugs are at a higher risk.

TREATMENT

Fortunately, necrotizing fasciitis is rarely contagious, but does require hospital care, including IV antibiotics and surgery, generally right off the bat, the CDC reports. Reportedly, it is not uncommon for people to need multiple surgeries to remove the infection in its entirety.

AFTERMATH

It’s worth noting that serious complications, including sepsis, shock, and organ failure are common. The CDC reports:

Even with treatment, up to 1 in 3 people with necrotizing fasciitis die from the infection. Six out of every 10 people who get both necrotizing fasciitis and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome at the same time die from their infections.

PREVENTION

To be upfront, there’s no actual way to fully prevent a necrotizing fasciitis infection, but Healthline reports that basic hygiene is the primary method of reducing risk. Wash your hands frequently with soap and treat any wounds — even the smallest — immediately.

CHANCES OF GETTING THE INFECTION

The vast majority of healthy adults are able to fight the infection on their own, without treatment, but elderly, children and people with compromised immune systems face a far higher risk, Medical Xpress reports. These groups should avoid warm saltwater, hot tubs and swimming pools in addition to avoiding eating raw seafood.

The temperature of water is what’s concerning to experts because it is thought that climate change may be driving the increase in cases of necrotizing fasciitis.

A recent study found that rising water temperatures in the Delaware Bay — spanning New Jersey and Delaware beaches — may be contributing, as these waters were previously rarely affected. Vibrio vulnificus, another form of bacteria that leads to necrotizing fasciitis, has been seen in a few local cases.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Bacteria United States Jersey Shore Infection

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

This is Carter Hart's team now, even if the Flyers goalie doesn't want to admit it
071019_Carter-Hart_usat

Protests

Immigration rights demonstrators arrested during sit-in at Joe Biden's Philadelphia headquarters
Joe Biden protest headquarters

Film

'The Lion King' remake asks, 'Can You Feel The Slog Tonight?'
Mufasa and Simba

Sixers

NBA Free Agency: What unsigned players are left who could help Sixers?
Kyle-Korver_071019_usat

Health News

Viral ice cream-licking challenge videos pose public health threat
ice cream challenge

Pets

PSPCA offering $25 off all kitten and cat adoptions through Monday
Carroll - Cat

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved