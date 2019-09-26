More Culture:

September 26, 2019

Philly mobster Frank Sheeran gets Scorsese treatment in Netflix's 'The Irishman'

The films starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino can be streamed Nov. 27. Watch the trailer here

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Mobsters
Netflix Scorsese 'Irishman' De Niro Philly 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'/YouTube

The official trailer for 'The Irishman,' which stars Robert De Niro as Philly-area mobster Frank Sheeran and Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa, premiered on Wednesday. The film will begin streaming on Netflix on Nov. 27.

The trailer for Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman," premiered on Wednesday's "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," during an appearance by Robert De Niro, the lead actor of the film's star-studded cast.

The Netflix original dives deep into in the the story of Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran, played by De Niro. Sheeran grew up in Darby, Delaware County. He lived in Philadelphia in the 1970s while president of the Wilmington workers' union and during his involvement with Jimmy Hoffa, played by Al Pacino in the movie.

The trailer highlights the long-running conflict among Hoffa, President John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy.

"Big business and the government are working together, trying to pull us apart. Something's gotta be done," Hoffa tells Sheeran over the phone.

The Kennedys, specifically Robert, the U.S. Attorney General from 1961 to 1963, were known for their successful efforts trying to break up organized crime in America, which put the brother at odds with Hoffa. Upon hearing about President Kennedy's assassination in 1963, Hoffa has been quoted as saying, "I hope the worms eat out his eyes," 

The movie is based on Charles Brandt's 2004 book, "I Heard You Paint Houses." In the book, Sheeran admits to being involved with Hoffa's mysterious disappearance in 1975, a moment the trailer teases during a meeting between Sheeran and his lawyer, William E. Bufalino (Ray Ramono).

Other cast members include Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannaval, Anna Paquin, and Stephen Graham.

"The Irishman" will get a limited release in New York and Los Angeles on Nov. 1 before a wider release to theaters in the United States and overseas on Nov. 8. Then the movie will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 27.

