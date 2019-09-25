More News:

September 25, 2019

More than 136,000 eggs fall off tractor-trailer in Pennsylvania, driver doesn't notice

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Transportation
Eggs pennsylvania tractor trailer Haley Hamilton/Unsplash

More than 136,000 eggs fell off a tractor-trailer in Schuylkill County on Wednesday, according to police, unbeknownst to the man driving the vehicle.

More than 136,000 eggs fell off a tractor-trailer in Schuylkill County on Wednesday, according to police, unbeknownst to the man driving the truck.

Hegins Township police told the Associated Press that the tractor-trailer driver was headed to Elizabethtown in Lancaster County with more than 11,000 dozen-egg cartons, and more than 2,000 gallons of "egg product".

As the truck approached an intersection, police said, the 66-year-old driver "lost control of the rig" and the load shifted, sending the eggs and the egg products down an adjacent hill. It appears the load of eggs and egg product was unsecured, according to police.

The driver continued on with his route, police said, not realizing what happened. (The question becomes, of course, how many eggs would have needed to have fallen off before the driver noticed?)

Part of Route 125 was closed off for several hours because of the incident, according to the AP.

Incredibly, police said an investigation into why the load was unsecured is ongoing.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Transportation Pennsylvania Vehicles Philadelphia Eggs Lancaster County Schuylkill County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: The last time the Phillies made the playoffs...
Bryce-Harper-sad-Phillies_092419

Transportation

Amtrak discontinuing traditional dining cars in eastern U.S.
Amtrak Acela cafe

Healthy Eating

The average American still eats too much sugar and red meat
American diet red meat

Eagles

Eagles vs. Packers: 5 matchups to watch
092419AaronRodgers

Food & Drink

Cherry Hill-based spiked seltzer finishes second at hard seltzer festival
Cherry Hill Spiked seltzer

Arts & Culture

'Ghost Ship' to appear under Benjamin Franklin Bridge in October
Ghost Ship is a 3D hologram at Race Street Pier

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved