What's coming to Netflix in January: 'Bojack Horseman,' 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,' and 'Chasing Amy'

December 29, 2019
Netflix is dropping a slew of original content and bringing in a number of classic films for the month of January.
The streaming platform will sport a decent list of long-awaited new seasons, including the last season of "Bojack Horseman," which will premiere on Jan. 31. "Grace and Frankie," the beloved comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, will premiere its sixth — and second to last — season on Jan. 15. The series will end with Season 7, making it Netflix's longest running original series.
It's not all about endings for the original content coming this month. "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part Three" comes back on Jan. 24. The series that follows the dark adventures of the teen witch was renewed for a fourth season earlier this year.
Netflix will add two new limited documentary series. "Sex, Explained," which will explore everything from attraction to fertility, will drop on Jan. 2. "Cheer," a cheerleading documentary directed by Greg Whiteley ("Last Chance U"), will premiere on Jan. 8.
The platform will also add on some old favorites, including Kevin Smith’s "Chasing Amy" on Jan. 1. Other classics such as "Kill Bill," "Ferris Beuller’s Day Off," and even New Jersey-based “Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle” will also hit the platform on New Year's Day.
Netflix must say goodbye to streaming favorite, "Friends," this month. All 10 seasons of the sitcom will leave Jan. 1 — a day after "Frasier" leaves the platform — to head to NBCUniversal's platform. You still have some time to catch "Parks and Recreation" and "The Office" before it says goodbye to the platform, though.
Here's everything coming to Netflix in January.
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
The Circle
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Ghost Stories
Good Girls: Season 2
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Messiah
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
Pan's Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Spinning Out
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
Sex, Explained: Limited Series
Thieves of the Wood
Anne with an E: The Final Season
All the Freckles in the World
Go! Go! Cory Carson
Cheer
AJ and the Queen
The Evil Dead
Giri / Haji
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4
The Inbestigators: Season 2
Medical Police
Scissor Seven
Until Dawn
Zumbo's Just Desserts: Season 2
Betty White: First Lady of Television
The Healing Powers of Dude
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
The Master
Big Fat Liar
Quien a hierro mata
Grace and Frankie: Season 6
NiNoKuni
Steve Jobs
Ares
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4
Sex Education: Season 2
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace
Vivir dos veces
Wer kann, der kann!
The Bling Ring
Family Reunion: Part 2
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
Word Party: Season 4
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
Playing with Fire: Season 1
The Ghost Bride
October Faction
The Queen
A Sun
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3
The Ranch: The Final Season
Rise of Empires: Ottoman
Vir Das: For India
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo
Frères Ennemis
Next In Fashion
Night on Earth
Omniscient
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
The Stranger
37 Seconds
American Assassin
Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)
Diablero: Season 2
I AM A KILLER: Season 2
Luna Nera
Ragnarok
Here's what's leaving Netflix in January
Friends, Seasons 1-10
Becoming Jane
The Fighter
Maron: Season 1-4
Forks Over Knives
The Rezort
Short Term 12
Æon Flux
American Psycho
Good Luck Chuck
Grease
La Reina del Sur: Season 1
Panic Room
Revolutionary Road
Something's Gotta Give
Spartacus: Blood and Sand
Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
Spartacus: Vengeance
Spartacus: War of the Damned
Zombieland
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.