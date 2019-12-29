What's coming to Netflix in January: 'Bojack Horseman,' 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,' and 'Chasing Amy'

Netflix is dropping a slew of original content and bringing in a number of classic films for the month of January.

The streaming platform will sport a decent list of long-awaited new seasons, including the last season of "Bojack Horseman," which will premiere on Jan. 31. "Grace and Frankie," the beloved comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, will premiere its sixth — and second to last — season on Jan. 15. The series will end with Season 7, making it Netflix's longest running original series.

It's not all about endings for the original content coming this month. "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part Three" comes back on Jan. 24. The series that follows the dark adventures of the teen witch was renewed for a fourth season earlier this year.

Netflix will add two new limited documentary series. "Sex, Explained," which will explore everything from attraction to fertility, will drop on Jan. 2. "Cheer," a cheerleading documentary directed by Greg Whiteley ("Last Chance U"), will premiere on Jan. 8.

The platform will also add on some old favorites, including Kevin Smith’s "Chasing Amy" on Jan. 1. Other classics such as "Kill Bill," "Ferris Beuller’s Day Off," and even New Jersey-based “Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle” will also hit the platform on New Year's Day.

Netflix must say goodbye to streaming favorite, "Friends," this month. All 10 seasons of the sitcom will leave Jan. 1 — a day after "Frasier" leaves the platform — to head to NBCUniversal's platform. You still have some time to catch "Parks and Recreation" and "The Office" before it says goodbye to the platform, though.

Here's everything coming to Netflix in January.

Jan. 1

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

The Circle

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Ghost Stories

Good Girls: Season 2

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Messiah

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor

Pan's Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Spinning Out

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

Jan. 2

Sex, Explained: Limited Series

Thieves of the Wood

Jan. 3

Anne with an E: The Final Season

All the Freckles in the World

Jan. 4

Go! Go! Cory Carson

Jan. 8

Cheer

Jan. 10

AJ and the Queen

The Evil Dead

Giri / Haji

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4

The Inbestigators: Season 2

Medical Police

Scissor Seven

Until Dawn

Zumbo's Just Desserts: Season 2

Jan. 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Jan. 13

The Healing Powers of Dude

Jan. 14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

The Master

Jan. 15

Big Fat Liar

Quien a hierro mata

Grace and Frankie: Season 6

Jan. 16

NiNoKuni

Steve Jobs

Jan. 17

Ares

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4

Sex Education: Season 2

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace

Vivir dos veces

Wer kann, der kann!

Jan. 18

The Bling Ring

Jan. 20

Family Reunion: Part 2

Jan. 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty

Word Party: Season 4

Jan. 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak

Playing with Fire: Season 1

Jan. 23

The Ghost Bride

October Faction

The Queen

Jan. 24

A Sun

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3

The Ranch: The Final Season

Rise of Empires: Ottoman

Jan. 26

Vir Das: For India

Jan. 27

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

Jan. 28

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo

Jan. 29

Frères Ennemis

Next In Fashion

Night on Earth

Omniscient

Jan. 30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

The Stranger

Jan. 31

37 Seconds

American Assassin

Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)

Diablero: Season 2

I AM A KILLER: Season 2

Luna Nera

Ragnarok

Here's what's leaving Netflix in January

Jan. 1

Friends, Seasons 1-10

Jan. 11

Becoming Jane

Jan. 12

The Fighter

Maron: Season 1-4

Jan. 15

Forks Over Knives

The Rezort

Jan. 17

Short Term 12

Jan. 31

Æon Flux

American Psycho

Good Luck Chuck

Grease

La Reina del Sur: Season 1

Panic Room

Revolutionary Road

Something's Gotta Give

Spartacus: Blood and Sand

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena

Spartacus: Vengeance

Spartacus: War of the Damned

Zombieland

