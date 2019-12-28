More Culture:

December 28, 2019

Mandy Moore loses iPad during holiday travel, recovers it from Philadelphia International Airport

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Television
Mandy Moore ipad philadelphia Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/SIPA USA

Mandy Moore was returning from a trip to Ecuador on an American Airlines flight when she realized she'd left her personal iPad on the plane after landing.

Actress and singer-songwriter Mandy Moore may be fabulously wealthy and famous, but on Friday she was just another airline traveler trying to figure out where she'd placed a valuable possession.

MORE CULTURE: Guide to picking Champagne (and glassware) for New Year's Eve

Moore, 35, was returning from a trip to Ecuador on an American Airlines flight when she realized she'd left her personal iPad on the plane after landing. Moore said in a tweet Friday that she'd managed to track the iPad to a lost and found lock box at Philadelphia International Airport:

That Moore's iPad found its way to Philadelphia is fairly fitting. Though she hails from further northeast, Moore has been starring in NBC's "This Is Us", in which her character's son, played by Sterling K. Brown, runs for a Philadelphia City Council seat.

(Of course, Brown's character runs for a council seat while living in Bergen County, according to PhillyMag, a plot hole as big as a Mack truck, but we'll let that go for now.)

MORE: Comedian Chris Gethard releases New Jersey-themed comedy album

This also makes you wonder: since airline employees in Philly were so hospitable, shouldn't Moore reciprocate the friendliness by putting Philly on her upcoming 2020 tour? Moore is stopping in Pittsburgh, Atlantic City, New York City, and Red Bank, but has no plans for a Philadelphia stop. Just saying!

Moore followed up her initial tweet three hours later, explaining that American successfully found her iPad and shipped it to her house:

If you must lose something as valuable and personal as an iPad during holiday travel, doing it as a famous and recognizable actress with 2.4 million Twitter followers is probably the way to do it.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Television Philadelphia Flying Philadelphia International Airport This Is Us Actresses NBC Technology

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 17
Carson-Wentz-Giants_122719_usat

Wawa

Wawa suffers massive data breach, potentially compromising customers' credit, debit card data
Wawa data breach

Healthy Eating

Vitamin B12 deficiency a serious risk for vegans, experts say
Vegan Vitamin B12

Phillies

Phillies 2020 projected 26-man roster, version 1.0
Carroll - Phillies Home Opener

Streaming

Netflix's 'The Witcher' tries to fill void left by conclusion of 'Game of Thrones'
The Witcher Freya Allan

Holiday

Time to ring in 2020: Roundup of New Year's Eve parties in Philly
New Year's Eve parties

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved