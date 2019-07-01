Coming to Netflix in July: 'Stranger Things,' 'Queer Eye,' and 'Orange is the New Black'

Netflix has released its list for what's coming to the platform for July, and this month we're hitting the trifecta for original Netflix material.

The widely anticipated "Stranger Things" Season 3 hits the platform on July 4 with its super bitchin' 1985 theme. "Queer Eye" Season 4 will premiere on July 19 and the seventh and final season of "Orange is the New Black" airs on July 26. Though, with the upcoming season taking place in Philadelphia, we're just a bit more excited for Season 5. Production for the fifth season began in June.