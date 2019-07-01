Coming to Netflix in July: 'Stranger Things,' 'Queer Eye,' and 'Orange is the New Black'

More Culture:

Netflix has released its list for what's coming to the platform in July, and this month we're hitting the trifecta for original Netflix material. The widely anticipated "Stranger Things" Season 3 hits the platform on July 4 with its more-80s-than-ever season.

The widely anticipated "Stranger Things" Season 3 hits the platform on July 4 with its super bitchin' 1985 theme.  "Queer Eye" Season 4 will premiere on July 19 and the seventh and final season of "Orange is the New Black" airs on July 26.  Though, with the upcoming season taking place in Philadelphia, we're just a bit more excited for Season 5. Production for the fifth season began in June.

MORE: New Jersey's minimum wage just went up to $10 an hour

The platform will also have several other new originals this month, including "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" premiering on July 19, and a new comedy special from Whitney Cummings called, "Can I Touch It" on July 30.

The streaming giant will have an array of new titles comes to the platform this month on July 1, including classic, Academy Award winning films "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore," and "Rain Man." "Taxi Driver" also makes its debut on the the platform, along with M. Night Shyamalan's "Lady in the Water." 

Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" is also coming to the platform on July 9, and the Quentin Tarantino flick "Inglourious Basterds" is coming on July 22 – just in time for "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" to hit theaters on July 26.

Available July 1

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore
Astro Boy
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Cloverfield
Designated Survivor: 60 days – Netflix Original
Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain
Frozen River
Inkheart
Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room – Netflix Original
Kill the Irishman
Lady in the Water
Little Monsters
Mean Dreams
Mean Streets
Megamind
Nights in Rodanthe
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Philadelphia
Rain Man
Road House
Room on the Broom
Scream 3
Starsky & Hutch
Swiped
Swordfish
Taxi Driver
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The American
The Book of Eli
The Brothers Grimm
The Hangover
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
War Against Women
Who’s That Knocking at My Door?

Available July 2

The Last Czars – Netflix Original
Yummy Mummies: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Available July 4

Kakegurui: Season 2
Stranger Things 3 – Netflix Original

Available July 5

In The Dark: Season 1

Available July 6

Free Rein: Season 3 – Netflix Family
The Iron Lady
Sicilian Ghost Story

Available July 9

Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns
Kinky

Available July 10

Family Reunion – Netflix Family
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Parchís: El documental – Netflix Original

Available July 11

Cities of Last Things – Netflix Film

Available July 12

3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2 – Netflix Family
4 latas – Netflix Film
Blown Away – Netflix Original
Bonus Family: Season 3 – Netflix Original
Extreme Engagement – Netflix Original
Kidnapping Stella – Netflix Film
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1
Point Blank – Netflix Film
Smart People
Taco Chronicles – Netflix Original
True Tunes: Songs – Netflix Family

Available July 13

Sorry Angel

Available July 16

The Break-Up
Disney’s The Princess and the Frog
Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein – Netflix Original
Wynonna Earp: Season 3

Available July 17

Pinky Malinky: Part 3 – Netflix Family

Available July 19

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed – Netflix Original
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3 – Netflix Family
La casa de papel: Part 3 – Netflix Original
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2 – Netflix Original
Queer Eye: Season 4 – Netflix Original
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac – Netflix Anime
Typewriter – Netflix Original

Available July 22

Inglourious Basterds

Available July 24

The Great Hack – Netflix Original

Available July 25

Another Life – Netflix Original
Workin’ Moms: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Available July 26

Boi – Netflix Film
The Exception
Girls With Balls – Netflix Film
My First First Love: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Orange Is the New Black: Season 7 – Netflix Original
The Son – Netflix Film
Sugar Rush: Season 2 – Netflix Original
The Worst Witch: Season 3 – Netflix Family

Available July 29

The Croods

Available July 30

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? – Netflix Original

Available July 31

Kengan Ashura: Part l – Netflix Anime
The Letdown: Season 2 – Netflix Original
The Red Sea Diving Resort – Netflix Film
Wentworth: Season 7

