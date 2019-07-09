More Health:

July 09, 2019

Netflix will limit scenes depicting smoking. Will it affect youth tobacco use?

The streaming giant caught flak for an abundance of tobacco use in its biggest shows, like 'Stranger Things'

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Addiction
Netflix smoking DCHE/YouTube

David Harbour's character in Netflix's popular 'Stranger Things' smokes on screen during the show's first season.

Netflix says it will try to limit scenes depicting smoking in certain movies and television shows after a report showed the streaming service's content is rife with instances of tobacco use.

The report, from the Truth Initiative, found that Netflix's 2016-17 programming showed 866 instances of tobacco use, compared to 299 instances in its 2015-16 programming. Netflix also far outpaced broadcast and cable television in 2016-17; compared to Netflix's 866 instances, broadcast and cable had just 343 instances.

One of Netflix's most popular original series, "Stranger Things," which just released its third season on July 4, leads the way in depictions of smoking, according to the study: The show included tobacco use in every episode of its first two seasons. Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and Hulu's "Gap Year" were also cited as shows with frequent instances of tobacco use.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Netflix said that while it "strongly supports artistic expression", the streaming service is making changes to its programming:

"Going forward, all new projects that we commission with ratings of TV-14 or below for series or PG-13 or below for films, will be smoking and e-cigarette free — except for reasons of historical or factual accuracy. For new projects with higher ratings, there’ll be no smoking or e-cigarettes unless it’s essential to the creative vision of the artist or because it’s character-defining (historically or culturally important). In addition, starting later this year, smoking information will be included as part of our ratings on the Netflix service so our members can make informed choices about what they watch."

According to a 2009 study from Dartmouth College researchers, Netflix's decision could have real, tangible results in the long-term.

The study – "Does Watching Smoking in Movies Promote Teenage Smoking?" – found that movies are a "casual" factor in youth smoking, after a 2003 study in The Lancet on the same relationship concluded that there is "strong evidence that viewing smoking in movies promotes smoking initiation among adolescents."

The question also brings to mind the debate about proclivity toward violence among children who play violent video games. One Pennsylvania lawmaker, State Rep. Christopher B. Quinn, R-168th, has been trying for nearly a year to add a tax to video games rated "mature," while citing a study that drew connections between recent school shootings and violent video games. The very same study, however, noted there was "no clear evidence" to support the assumption that video games lead to violence, and the relationship between the two remains relatively unclear.

Studies about the influence of movie-centered smoking, however, seem more indicative of a correlation, as the results have remained consistent over multiple studies.

This isn't the first time the Truth Initiative sparked controversy over Netflix's smoking depictions. The 2018 edition of the study led to a similar media-wide discussion about tobacco use in its programming, but a company spokesperson said at the time that Netflix was "interested to find more about the study" before making a decision.

Ultimately, one year proved to be enough time for Netflix to pick a side.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Addiction Philadelphia Tobacco Stranger Things Smoking Movies Streaming Television Netflix

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Could Cole Hamels be the answer to the Phillies' starting pitching woes?
cole-hamels_070819_usat

Music

Eagles' Timmy Jernigan releases rap video with a David Akers bar
Timmy Jernigan rap

Investigations

Customs officials seize vessel used in record-breaking Philly cocaine bust
MSC Gayane

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Some random Phillies thoughts heading into the MLB All-Star break
Jay-Bruce-Phillies_070819_usat

Prevention

Man's death from caffeine supplement serves as reminder of the dangers
Lachlan Foote Caffeine Overdose 07082019

Fitness

Sign up for puppy yoga at The Logan Hotel
yoga with puppies

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved