This blissful nonalcoholic beverage has only 25 calories

With the recent research suggesting that most people’s mental health — and overall well-being — improve after quitting alcohol, you may be rethinking your beverage choices this summer.

The increasing trend of booze-free drinks that simulate the artisan nature of cocktails can smoothe the transition.

Kin Euphorics Spritz is a pre-mixed virgin cocktail in a can that gives you a “blissful buzz without the booze.”

How could that be, you ask? Well, the beverage features a concoction of good-for-you add-ins, including adaptogens, nootropics and botanics.

According to the Kin Euphorics website, the canned spritz calls upon the Rhodiola adaptogen, which is known to balance stress-causing cortisol. Nootropics, the brand explains, stimulate bliss by supporting the areas of the brain in charge of mood, pleasure and reward. The “botanics” are in the mix for “flavor and function.”

People skipping alcohol for health reasons may also be interested to find that the Kin Euphorics Spritz clocks in at only 25 calories per 8-ounce can.

While completely alcohol-free and “healthy,” the drink comes with a pretty hefty warning statement:

Do not consume if you are under 18. Do not consume if you are breastfeeding, pregnant, or may become pregnant. Do not consume if you have a medical condition, including but not limited to, GI disorders, heart disease or hypertension. Do not consume if you are taking any medication, including but not limited to, Coumadin, antidepressants, MAO inhibitors or SSRIs. Do not consume with alcohol. May cause drowsiness, so do not consume when driving or operating heavy equipment. Use only as directed: start with a single serving and increase slowly to determine the amount that works for you. Do not consume more than 4 servings within 24 hours. Keep out of reach of children. Discontinue use immediately if you feel any unwanted effects.

“I don’t want people to think of Kin like they need it to get through something,” Jen Batchelor, co-founder of Kin, told BevNET. “I want it to be something that is enjoyed in a social setting. The feeling is enhanced when using it in a way that is social, versus using it if you need to focus."

The beverage is available online; a four-pack will run you $27 here.



